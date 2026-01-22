Liberia: Sen. Brown Demands Review of CRC, Mopp Concessions After 15 Years of Inaction

Maryland County Senator J. Gbleh-bo Brown has called for the immediate review of the concession agreements governing the Cavalla Rubber Company (CRC) and the Maryland Oil Palm Plantation (MOPP), citing prolonged violations of the agreements' review clauses and growing concerns over accountability, transparency, and public interest.

Speaking Tuesday, during a regular sitting of the Liberian Senate at the Capitol Building in Monrovia, Senator Brown disclosed that the concession agreements, signed in 2010, clearly mandate a comprehensive review every five years, but lamented that no such review has taken place in more than a decade.

According to Senator Brown, the failure to conduct periodic reviews undermines the spirit and intent of the agreements, which were designed to protect the interests of the government and host communities while ensuring that concessionaires meet their social, economic, and environmental obligations.

"The people of Maryland County deserve accountability and transparency in agreements that directly affect their land, livelihoods, and development," Senator Brown told his colleagues. "These reviews are not optional; they are legally binding provisions meant to safeguard the public interest."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Maryland County lawmaker emphasized that concession agreements are living instruments that must be evaluated regularly to determine compliance levels, address emerging challenges, and realign operations with national development priorities.

Senator Brown further revealed that the Maryland Legislative Caucus has unanimously consented to the proposed review, signaling strong political will at the county level. He noted that the caucus is now appealing to the full Senate to endorse and fast-track the review process in the interest of fairness, justice, and sustainable development.

"This is not about targeting any company," he clarified. "It is about ensuring that concessionaires honor their commitments and that communities hosting these investments receive the benefits promised to them."

In his capacity as Chair of the Senate Committee on Rules, Order, and Administration, Senator Brown also used the session to raise broader national concerns, including what he described as mounting challenges in Liberia's health sector.

He pointed to inadequate health infrastructure, limited medical supplies, and poor working conditions for health workers, particularly in rural counties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, the Maryland Senator expressed frustration over persistent delays in the implementation of the national budget, warning that such setbacks continue to hinder service delivery and stall critical development projects across the country.

"When budgets are passed but not implemented on time, the suffering is borne by ordinary Liberians," he said. "Delays affect health, education, infrastructure, and the overall credibility of government."

Political observers say the call for a review of CRC and MOPP agreements could reignite nationwide debate over Liberia's concession framework, particularly as communities increasingly demand greater transparency, social benefits, and environmental responsibility from foreign and domestic investors.

As the Senate deliberates on the matter, expectations remain high among residents of Maryland County that the proposed review will translate into concrete actions that protect community rights and promote inclusive development.

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.