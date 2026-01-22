Liberians Divided Over Government Investigation Into Clar Marie Weah Foundation

Several citizens in Monrovia have expressed mixed reactions to the Liberian government's ongoing investigation into the Clar Marie Weah Foundation, with some welcoming the probe as necessary for accountability, while others describe it as politically motivated and improperly handled.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mohammad Farhan said that although the government has the authority to investigate the foundation, the manner in which the process is being conducted is flawed.

"The government is right to investigate the Clar Marie Weah Foundation, but there are too many missteps because you can't tell someone to provide evidence against themselves," Farhan stated.

He stressed that if the government possesses evidence against former First Lady Clar Marie Weah, such evidence should be presented directly to the courts.

"We are expecting the government to have sufficient evidence and turn it over to the court so we can see proper legal action, not political tactics meant to damage someone's character," he added.

Farhan warned that turning the issue into a political battle could further divide the country.

Also speaking, James K. Wright accused the government of politicizing the case.

"The way the government is proceeding in the Clar Marie Weah Foundation case shows politicization. You accuse someone and then call on that person to bring evidence; the accuser should provide the evidence," Wright said.

Wright noted that while the government has the right to investigate, the process must follow proper legal channels rather than political narratives.

Razzak Kanneh said the government is right to investigate, arguing that accountability is required for anyone who served in a national position.

"If you served as First Lady of this country, every project carried out in that position should be accounted for," Kanneh said.

He cited historical examples, including the Antoinette Tubman Stadium, noting that former First Lady Antoinette Tubman never claimed personal ownership of public projects.

Kanneh also referenced the Nancy B. Doe Market, emphasizing that projects built through state influence or resources belong to the Liberian people and should be turned over to the state after leaving office.

Alvin Q. George criticized the government for what he described as misplaced priorities.

"The government is leaving the major issues that should be discussed and focusing on things that are not important at this time," George said.

He alleged that the investigation appears to be a witch-hunt, arguing that authorities have yet to present sufficient proof that taxpayers' money was used to construct the property in question.

Meanwhile, Akoi Kesselle defended the government's action, stating that the foundation reportedly received both government and international donor funding during the Weah administration.

"New governments come with new responsibilities. Based on the information available, it was right for this government to investigate the Clar Marie Weah Foundation because money was given to it," Kesselle said.

Rudolph G. Gborkeh explained that the government's authority depends entirely on the source of the funds.

"If government money was used, then the General Auditing Commission has the right to audit. But if the money was private, the government has no right," Gborkeh noted.

He urged all parties involved to act in good faith and avoid political motivation.

As the investigation continues, many Liberians are calling for transparency, due process, and respect for the rule of law, stressing that the outcome of the case will reflect the government's commitment to accountability rather than political rivalry.