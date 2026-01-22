Nigeria: Kaduna Abduction - ACF, Ecwa Condemn Incident, Call for Urgent Action

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) have expressed deep concern over the reported abduction of worshippers in Kurmin Wali, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, describing the handling of the incident by authorities as inadequate.

Speaking on the development, ACF National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad Baba, said the abduction could not have occurred at a worse time, given the intense national and international scrutiny on Nigeria's worsening security situation.

"The ACF is profoundly saddened by this development. One can almost say it could not have happened at a worse time in the polity, considering the scrutiny insecurity is attracting both nationally and internationally," he said.

Prof. Baba criticized the authorities' initial denial of the incident, describing it as a "messy public communication approach." He stressed the urgent need for improved coordination between political authorities and security agencies, insisting that decisive, transparent, and proactive action is necessary to address insecurity across the country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Reacting from Jos, the ECWA Public Relations Officer, Danjuma Auta, confirmed that the church is aware of the abduction at one of its District Church Councils (DCC) in Kurmin Wali. He called on members to remain calm and vigilant while the church gathers facts about the incident.

"The Church will make the findings known to the public in due time," Auta said, urging stakeholders to collaborate in mitigating insecurity, which he noted continues to burden citizens amid challenging economic conditions.

Both the ACF and ECWA condemned the abduction and appealed for decisive action to safeguard citizens and prevent future incidents. As at press time, security agencies had yet to issue a detailed response addressing the concerns raised.