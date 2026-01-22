Nigeria: Kano Govt Promotes 17,000 Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff

22 January 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Salim Umar Ibrahim

Kano — Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the promotion of 16,634 teaching and non-teaching staff under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) across the state's 44 local government areas.

The approval also covers the payment of all financial entitlements arising from the promotions.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director of Corporate Communications of SUBEB, Balarabe Danlami Jazuli.

According to the statement, the Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Malam Yusuf Kabir, announced the approval while addressing issues relating to staff promotion within the board.

He explained that the beneficiaries are teaching and non-teaching staff whose promotion periods fall between July 2024 and July 2025.

Kabir expressed appreciation to Governor Yusuf for the approval, describing it as a demonstration of the state government's commitment to staff welfare and the strengthening of the basic education sector in Kano State.

