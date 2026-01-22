Nigeria: Shippers' Council Insists On Stakeholders' Input Before Ports Fee Hikes

The Nigerian Shippers' Council (NSC) has reiterated its stance on the need for stakeholders' input before any fee hikes in the shipping industry.

The Council, which serves as the port economic regulator, has been adamant that shipping companies, terminal operators, and other stakeholders must engage with importers, exporters, and other industry players before reviewing or increasing charges.

This directive comes as a response to concerns raised by importers and exporters over the high cost of doing business at Nigerian ports.

Some stakeholders had threatened to shut down the nation's seaports following the introduction of fresh charges by some shipping firms.

Following the outcry, the Council directed all shipping firms and terminal operators to revert to the previous charges until a fresh stakeholders engagement is held.

The Council has acknowledged the need to protect the interests of all stakeholders, including shippers, and ensure that any fee increases are fair, reasonable, and reflective of the quality of services provided.

The Executive Secretary of the Council, Dr Pius Akutah, dropped this hint on Wednesday during a stakeholders' meeting on tariff review for charges by shipping companies, service providers, clearing agents, importers, and freight forwarders, held at the Council's headquarters in Lagos.

Akutah, who was represented by the Director of Consumer Affairs at the NSC, Mrs Ify Okolue, said stakeholder engagement is critical to maintaining order within the port system and ensuring that Nigeria's ports align with global best practices, while safeguarding the interests of port users and the national economy.

He explained that the Council's mandate is to promote fairness, efficiency, and balance within the port system.

"Our role is not only to ensure that service providers operate within an economically justifiable framework, but also to protect port users from arbitrary, unjustified, or anti-competitive charges. In carrying out this responsibility, the Council is guided by due process, transparency, stakeholder consultation, and the overriding national interest.

"It is important to emphasise that the mandate of the Nigerian Shippers' Council is to promote fairness, efficiency, and balance within the port system."

Speaking further, Dr Akutah said the Council remains open to dialogue and is committed to ensuring equity, regulatory integrity, and the long-term sustainability of the maritime industry.

"Regulation is most effective when it is inclusive, which is why this engagement is critical. It provides us with an opportunity to listen attentively to your perspectives, clarify the rationale behind regulatory decisions, address misconceptions where they exist, and collectively explore solutions that are fair, sustainable, and beneficial to all parties."

He acknowledged prevailing economic challenges but stressed the need to strike a balance between cost recovery and the protection of port users.

"I wish to assure all stakeholders that the Shippers' Council is not insensitive to the prevailing economic realities, including foreign exchange challenges, inflationary pressures, and the need to keep Nigerian ports competitive within the sub-region. At the same time, we must ensure that cost recovery by service providers does not translate into excessive burdens on port users or undermine national trade objectives."

Stakeholders present at the meeting included the Importers Association of Nigeria (IMAN); Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Maritime and Freight Forwarders Unit; Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

Others are, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA); National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF); National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA); and the Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics (APFFLON).

