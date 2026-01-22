South Africa: Death Toll Climbs to 14 After Vanderbijlpark School Crash

Families in Vanderbijlpark are preparing to bury their children after a school transport crash.

14 learners have now died after a scholar transport crash in Vanderbijlpark on Monday, 19 January 2026, police confirmed on Thursday.

Police charged a 22-year-old scholar transport driver with 14 counts of culpable homicide after two more learners died in hospital.

The death toll from a Vanderbijlpark school transport crash has risen to 14.

Two injured learners died in hospital early on Thursday, 22 January 2026, after being hurt in the crash earlier this week.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the deaths on Thursday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The crash happened on Monday, 19 January 2026, when a scholar transport vehicle crashed in Vanderbijlpark while carrying learners.

12 learners died at the scene of the crash on Monday. Several others were rushed to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

Police said five injured learners were taken to hospital for treatment after the crash. One learner was later discharged.

After the two hospital deaths, the total number of learners killed in the crash increased from 12 to 14.

Masondo said police officers visited hospitals and the mortuary to verify the number of deaths and injuries before confirming the updated figures.

The crash involved a scholar transport vehicle and a truck.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash. The truck passenger was injured and is receiving medical treatment.

Police arrested the 22-year-old scholar transport driver on Tuesday, 20 January, after he was discharged from hospital.

Masondo said the driver now faces 14 counts of culpable homicide, as well as reckless and negligent driving.

The suspect is expected to appear before Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning.

Police said investigations are ongoing as officers continue to collect witness statements to understand how the crash happened.