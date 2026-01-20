South Africa: School Taxi Driver Had No Licence in Crash That Killed 12 Children

Gauteng officials say the school taxi driver in the Vanderbijlpark crash did not have a valid operating licence.

The minibus taxi involved may also not have been licensed to transport learners to school.

Families in Vanderbijlpark are preparing to bury their children after a school transport crash that happened on Monday morning.

The learners were on their way to school when a minibus taxi collided with a side tipper truck on the R553. The crash happened behind ArcelorMittal near Vanderbijlpark.

Several other children were injured.

The Gauteng Department of Transport says early findings show the minibus taxi driver did not have a valid licence to operate the vehicle. Officials also say the taxi itself may not have been properly licensed to transport learners.

Department spokesperson Lesiba Mpya says these findings are still preliminary. He says police investigations are ongoing and final details will be shared once everything is confirmed.

Police have opened a culpable homicide case. Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the driver of the taxi was arrested on Tuesday after he was discharged from hospital.

He is expected to appear before Vanderbijlpark Magistrates' Court within 48 hours, facing charges of twelve counts of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

The Gauteng Department of Health says injured learners were taken to Sebokeng and Kopanong hospitals. Seven children received treatment and two have already been discharged.

Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko visited Sebokeng Hospital on Monday. She checked on injured learners and met with medical staff.

The department says doctors, nurses and emergency workers are providing full medical care.

Counsellors and chaplains have also been deployed to support families. They are helping parents identify their children and deal with the trauma. More support will be provided at affected schools.

The South African Local Government Association says the tragedy highlights serious failures in learner transport safety. It is calling for stricter checks and stronger enforcement to protect children travelling to school.

Update: Police have since confirmed that twelve learners died at the scene of the crash. Five injured learners were taken to hospital and one has been discharged.