Africa Handball Nations Cup - Nigeria's Golden Arrows Beat Algeria

22 January 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

Nigeria's Senior Men's Handball Team, the Golden Arrows, continued the nation's impressive start to the 2026 sporting calendar with a hard-fought 25-23 victory over Algeria at the 27th Africa Men's Handball Nations Cup in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Group A opener, played at the Petit Stade, marked Nigeria's second defeat of Algeria in just two weeks, following the Super Eagles' resounding 2-0 win over the North Africans at the quarterfinal stage of the recently concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Displaying composure, discipline, and tactical maturity, the Golden Arrows seized early control of the contest, racing into a 16-13 lead at halftime, before going on to close out the game.

The victory places Nigeria in a strong position in Group A, which also includes hosts Rwanda and Zambia, as the Golden Arrows strengthen their bid for a podium finish at the continental championship.

Nigeria will return to action on Thursday against Zambia in their second group match, scheduled for 1:00pm, as they continue their push at a tournament that also serves as qualification for the 2027 IHF World Men's Handball Championship in Germany.

The handball triumph bolsters Nigeria's positive momentum in 2026, coming on the heels of Eniola Bolaji's gold medal at the Egypt Para Badminton International and the Super Eagles' spirited AFCON campaign, which culminated in a bronze-medal finish.

