Liberia: Cornelia Kruah Goes to Youth & Sports, Cole Bangalu Goes to Lrrrc As Boakai Repositions Key Institutions

21 January 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has nominated Attorney Cornelia W. Kruah as Minister of Youth and Sports, replacing Cllr. Jerror Cole Bangalu, who has been reassigned as Executive Director of the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC).

In a statement, the Executive Mansion said the changes form part of a broader effort to reposition key institutions to respond to emerging national, regional, and global challenges.

According to the Mansion, President Boakai is "expanding and repositioning the LRRRC to respond effectively to evolving migration dynamics, in support of Liberia's territorial integrity and national security framework."

Bangalu, who served as Minister of Youth and Sports, is expected to lead the LRRRC under an expanded mandate that includes strategic migration management, cross-border coordination, and engagement with regional and international protocols, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Kruah is expected to bring executive experience to the Youth and Sports Ministry, having previously served as Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs. The Executive Mansion said her legal and administrative background positions her to strengthen policy coordination, advance youth empowerment initiatives, and improve sports governance.

"The President believes Liberia is at a pivotal moment that requires strong leadership and institutional realignment to meet present and future demands," the Executive Mansion said.

All nominations and appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate, where applicable.

