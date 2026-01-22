Ghana: High Court Orders Gifty Oware-Mensah to File Witness List in Gh¢1.5b NSA Ghost Names Case

The High Court in Accra has ordered former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Gifty Oware-Mensah, to submit a list of her witnesses by January 27 in her trial over an alleged GH¢38 million financial loss linked to the NSA ghost names scandal.

Presiding judge, Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, warned the court would "advise itself" if Mrs Oware-Mensah failed to comply. The accused had previously ignored a December 22 court order to provide the list.

Her lawyer, Gary Nimako Marfo, argued that her witnesses depended on the prosecution's evidence. Justice Kocuvie-Tay rejected this, emphasising that court orders are mandatory and cannot be selectively obeyed.

Mrs Oware-Mensah was granted GH¢10 million bail on October 25 after pleading not guilty to charges including willfully causing financial loss, money laundering, stealing, and using public office for profit.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

Bail conditions require her to provide three sureties, two with proof of landed property, surrender her passports, and report to the police twice monthly.

On October 13, the Attorney-General filed charges against Mrs Oware-Mensah and Osei Assibey Antwi, former NSA Executive Director.

The two allegedly authorised payments to 69,000 non-existent national service personnel, causing losses between August 2021 and February 2025.

Mr Antwi faces 14 counts, including stealing and money laundering, accused of diverting GH¢8.26 million to his personal account and withdrawing GH¢106 million from the NSA's Kumawu Farm Project without applying the funds.

Total offences linked to him are estimated at GH¢615 million.

Mrs Oware-Mensah faces five counts, including stealing and willfully causing financial loss.