Liberia: EU, Nafaa Validate Artisanal Fisheries Assessments, Chart Path for Inclusive Sector Growth

Liberia's marine artisanal fisheries sector is poised for targeted reforms after stakeholders, with support from the European Union (EU), validated two key assessments and agreed on priority actions to strengthen fisheries governance and value chain development.

The one-day technical workshop was held Tuesday at the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) Mesurado Fishing Pier office near the Coast Guard Base, Bong Mines Bridge, Bushrod Island. It was organized under the EU-funded Technical Assistance (TA) Food Systems Governance - Fisheries programme and brought together fishmongers, processors, community representatives, development partners and government officials.

Assessments validated to guide interventions

The workshop centered on validating findings from two major studies conducted under the TA programme: the Value Chain Assessment of Liberia's Marine Artisanal Fisheries carried out in October 2024, and the Pre-Feasibility Assessment of a Socially Inclusive Business Model for Marine Artisanal Fisheries completed in March 2025.

Organizers said the validation exercise was intended to drive evidence-based interventions by allowing stakeholders to openly discuss challenges facing the sector, review proposed interventions and inclusive business models, and agree on concrete actions and next steps for implementation.

According to the EU and its partners, the process is aimed at ensuring fisheries development efforts are inclusive, practical, and aligned with Liberia's national development priorities.

EU: "We are here to listen"

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, Maria Winnubst, Programme Officer at the EU Delegation to Liberia, reaffirmed the EU's long-term commitment to Liberia's fisheries sector, stressing a consultative approach guided by the needs of fishing communities.

"This is part of a journey of the European Union supporting the fishery sector in Liberia. We take it step by step. You can't do everything at once," Winnubst said.

She said the EU has expanded its support over the years, including ongoing aquaculture initiatives and new private sector development programmes, but emphasized that solutions must be informed by local realities.

"We are here to listen to you. What are the types of needs you have? Instead of us dictating what to do, we want to understand your realities and your businesses," she said.

Winnubst acknowledged that EU processes can be slow but maintained that support will remain steady for coastal businesses, fishmongers and processors.

"The European Union is here. We are committed, we wish to listen to you and we wish to support you, but patience on your side may be needed," she added.

Implementing partner: local experience is key

Dr. Pjerin Shoshi, Project Manager at GFA Consulting Group, the implementing partner of the TA project, said the initiative is anchored on two main pillars: strengthening NaFAA's legal and operational capacity and directly supporting fishermen and community-level fisheries activities.

"We are a group of specialized people with local and international experience, but we don't know your problems and challenges as you know them," Shoshi said.

He said the workshop was meant to merge expert input with lived experiences from fishing communities to shape interventions that are realistic and impactful.

NaFAA urges frank discussion

Speaking on behalf of NaFAA Director General J. Cyrus Saygbe, Deputy Director General for Technical Services William Y. Boeh welcomed participants and encouraged open engagement.

"Today will be an open discussion. We are here to listen to you," Boeh said. "The experts will take record of your needs, and when you return to your communities, we will compile everything and prepare project proposals in line with your priorities."

Boeh urged fishmongers, processors and community representatives--especially women who play a dominant role in fish processing and trade--to clearly state their expectations and constraints.

"Tell us literally what you want on the ground. When your products are of quality, then of course you get quality income," he said.

At the close of the workshop, participants were expected to validate findings and recommendations from the assessments, document stakeholder feedback and agreed actions, and provide guidance to inform project design and implementation.

Organizers said outcomes from the session will guide the next phase of activities under the EU-funded TA programme, with a focus on sustainable growth, improved governance and stronger resilience across Liberia's coastal fishing communities.

About the EU fisheries programme

The EU-TA Food Systems Governance - Fisheries programme (2024-2026) aims to strengthen fisheries governance in Liberia, develop the fisheries value chain and reduce poverty. Its priorities include boosting NaFAA's regulatory and coordination role, combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, supporting viable fisheries businesses, strengthening local co-management structures, and improving transparency and visibility in the sector.

Officials said validated outcomes from Tuesday's engagement will play a key role in shaping future EU-supported interventions in artisanal fishing communities nationwide.