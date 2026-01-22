Africa: Loc Inaugurated for 15th Africa Armwrestling Championship

A seven-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the hosting of the 2026 Africa Armwrestling Championship has been inaugurated in Accra.

The committee would be chaired by Maame Afua Houadjeto (Mrs), Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and deputised by Dr Kofi Addo-Agyekum, CEO of Kofikrom Pharmacy.

Other members of the committee include ACI Gordon Saah from the Ghana Immigration Service, Mr Edwin Amankwah of Global Media Alliance, Mr Gideon Hammond, a Deputy Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Ms Jessica Kwarteng from the Ministry of Sports and Recreation (MoSR) and Andrew Ackah, a member of the Advertisers Association of Ghana (AAG).

Inaugurating the committee at a short ceremony yesterday, the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Adams congratulated the members for accepting the responsibility that comes with enormous challenges.

He charged them to work hard to organise a competition that would see standards and planning improved, and as well provide athletes with special memories.

He also urged the committee to ensure that doping procedures were regulated, and appealed to the Ghanaian athletes to prepare well to come out well.

Responding, Dr Addo-Agyekum on behalf of Mrs Houadjeto, the committee's chairperson thanked the minister and the executive board of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) for the confidence reposed in them.

According to him, the meeting of the finest armwrestlers were not just a sporting competition but a celebration of excellence, unity, and international cooperation.

The championship, he stated, presents yet another opportunity to showcase Ghana's hospitality, organisational competence, and readiness to host world-class sporting events.

Mr Charles Osei Asibey, the President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), disclosed that the 15th edition of the championship would be held on May 1 and 2, adding that it would be the only qualifier for the 2027 Africa Games.

Ghana, he emphasised, hosted the 2018 and 2023 editions and won a lot of medals, a feat he said would inspire the current team to secure qualifications for the Africa Games.

Participants would compete in eight categories in the male events and six in the female category, assuring that Ghana stands a great chance of presenting a bigger number of athletes at the Africa Games by virtue of the high number of qualifiers from armwrestling alone.

BY ANDREW NORTEY

