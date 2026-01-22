Liberia: Ex-BSE Employees Secure U.S.$175k Bond

Former Director-General, Arthur Massaquoi and five other former employees of the Bureau of State Enterprises (BSE), were temporarily prevented from going to jail, Tuesday after posting a collective property valuation bond amount of US$175,000, according to a court filing

Massaquoi and his co-defendants are accused by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) of stealing US$19,902.11 and LD$942,750 through the payments of DSA to staff.

The Liberian component is an equivalent of a little over US$5,000.00 at a rate of 180.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Among the charges levelled at the defendants by the LACC are "Economic Sabotage: Fraud on the internal revenue of Liberia, Theft and/or illegal disbursement and expenditure of public money, Misuse of public money, property or record, Theft of property, Misapplication of Entrusted Property, and Criminal conspiracy and Criminal Facilitation," said the grand jury in the indictment.

No documents from the Criminal Court 'C ' whether the LACC has challenged the legitimacy of their collective property valuation bond, although the crime of which they are charged with, qualifies for bail.

Earlier this week, the grand jury released an indictment that the defendants organized a scheme wherein they authorized the total payments in the names of Ms. Kathinal Mitchell, Filling Clerk, and Mr. Isaac C. Kporkulah, Accountant under the pretext of facilitating out-station activities of the BSE through the payments of DSA to staff, and without any evidence of these activities been carried out and the funds cannot be accounted for.

The indictment has repeatedly accused Massaquoi of orchestrating plots that allegedly defrauded the government. They allegedly embezzled the money during a period of October 7, 2024 to January 27, 2025, according to the court documents.

The documents further alleges that Defendants, Mr. Matthew Kotio and Arthur S. Massaquoi, Controller and Director General of the BSE, issued numerous check payments in the name of Ms. Kathinal Mitchell, Filling Clerk of the between October 8, 2024 to January 21, 2025, totaling USD$11,317.35 and LRD$195,000.00 under the pretext of facilitating out-station activities of the BSE through the payments of DSA to staff, and without any evidence of these activities been carried out.

It alleges that the scope of work of the Agreement as agreed by the parties, the Consultant shall provide professional consultancy services which may include but not limited to;

A. Institutional assessment and diagnostic review of SOEs,

B. Policy advisory on governance, performance monitoring, and restructuring of SOES:

C. Capacity building and technical assistance to the Bureau

D. Preparation of reports, reform proposals, and strategic frameworks.

E. Any other related task mutually agreed upon in writing by both parties.

They allegedly agreed that the duration of the Consultancy Agreement is for the period of three (3) months commencing on the 3rd of July 2025 and shall be extended by mutual written agreement and that the Consultant shall be compensated by a monthly retainer fee of US$1,500.00.

They allegedly agreed that the duration of the Consultancy Agreement is for the period of three (3) months commencing on the 3rd of July 2025 and shall be extended by mutual written agreement and that the Consultant shall be compensated by a monthly retainer fee of US$1,500.00.

Immediately after signing of the consultancy contract, on July 3, 2025, the management of BSE made payment of US$500.00 to Everest Investment Company, Inc.

The documents further alleges that on July 12, 2025, Everest Investment Company, Inc issued an invoice to deliver printed copies of 1. Strategic Work-plan 90 days WP90 (5 pieces), and 2. Employees Resource assessment survey (5 pieces).

On July 16, 2025, Ms Jessephen Yah Dahn, Director of Administration, BSE, requested Hon. Sarmor for approval to pay US$450.00 for the printing and binding of 30 booklet copies towards 90 days work plan document for official use through Everest Investment Company, Inc, which was duly approved and paid to the company for the printing and bidding of the 30 copies of booklets by the company, according to the indictment.

also claims that on July 16, 2025, the administration of BSE also made a payment of US$75.00 to Everest Investment Incorporated as payment representing technical consultancy fees.

Again, on July 23, 2025, Everest Investment Company, Inc, raised an invoice (#17114) requesting payment in the amount of US$1000.00 for technical consultancy fee for the month of July 2025 in line with the Consultancy Agreement between Everest & the BSE. On the same day (July 23, 2025), Everest received the amount of US$1000.00 and issued receipt to BSE Management

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The indictment alleges that on July 24, 2025, Co-Defendant, Ms Jessephen Yah Dahn, Director of Administration requested Co-Defendant, Hon. Sarnor for approval to pay to Everest Company the full amount of US$1,500.00 based on a Service Consultancy Agreement between the BSE and Everest.

"That, you Co-Defendant, Varlee F. Sanor approved and authorized the payment of US$1,320.00 on the same day (July 24, 2025) through a CBL check numbered 00000691 against the expressed advice of the Director of Internal Audit, Madam Beauty P. Koffah," the indictment alleges.

Those indicted by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) were Arthur Massaquoi, former Director General, Mr. Matthew F. Kotio Comptroller, Ms. Kathinal Mitchell, Hon. Varlee F. Sanor, Mr. Isaac C. Kporkulah, Ms Jessephen Yah Dahn and Mr. Mohammed V. Fofana, all of the Bureau of State Enterprise (BSE),and Everest Investment Company.