Liberia Retains Crown As World's Largest Shipping Registry

Liberia has once again consolidated its position as the world's largest shipping registry, marking the third consecutive year the country has held the global maritime mantle and widening its lead over its closest competitor by nearly 45 million gross tons.

"This achievement makes it the third consecutive year that Liberia holds the mantle of the world's largest shipping registry and further expands its lead from its nearest rival of close to 45 million gross tons," the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) said.

According to Lloyd's List, the London-based international maritime publication, Liberia's registered ship tonnage approached 300 million gross tons (GT) as of the November 1, 2025 cut-off date. This represents a 3.2 percent increase over 2024 figures, firmly entrenching Liberia at the top of global flag states in international shipping.

Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Liberia Maritime Authority, Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr., described the recognition as both an honor and a responsibility.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This acclaim is a moment of joy for all of us. This not only represents our success but also our responsibility to always promote innovations and comply with best practices expected of the world's largest flag state and one of the members of Category 'A' of the International Maritime Organization's Council," Cllr. Lighe said.

Lloyd's List attributed Liberia's sustained growth in part to its strong international credibility and regulatory compliance, particularly following its recognition by United Against a Nuclear Iran (UANI) in June 2025. The U.S.-based advocacy organization commended Liberia for maintaining what it described as "a world-class compliance programme."

UANI's assessment found that vessels flying the Liberian flag were not involved in crude oil smuggling networks, a key benchmark for international trust and regulatory confidence.

Beyond compliance accolades, Liberia continues to maintain its position on the White Lists of both the Paris and Tokyo Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) on Port State Control, a distinction reserved for flag states with proven safety and regulatory performance.

These rankings are determined based on a rolling three-year safety performance assessment. Liberia's placement reflects what Lloyd's List described as an excellent safety record between 2022 and 2024, which formed the basis of the 2025 safety ranking.

The newspaper further noted that the Liberian flag remains one of the most visible worldwide, flying on nearly all classes of commercial vessels and operating across every major maritime region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This global footprint is reinforced by data showing that 25.24 percent of all newly built ships worldwide operate under the Liberian registry, a strong indication of confidence among international ship owners.

At the beginning of 2025, Liberia managed more than 286 million gross tons, accounting for approximately 17 percent of global shipping market share. By the end of the year, that figure had risen to nearly 300 million gross tons, representing one of the strongest growth rates among all international shipping registries.

With a continued emphasis on safety standards, regulatory enforcement, and international engagement, Liberia's maritime program remains a central pillar of the country's global identity and a driving force within the international shipping industry.