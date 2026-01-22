Liberia: Generation Liberia Revives Long-Abandoned Clinic in Cape Mount

Vai Kianway, a long-abandoned clinic in Grand Cape Mount County is reported to experience a major boost to healthcare delivery for several rural communities in the county.

The initiative through its Chief Executive Officer, Fanta Kamara, the facility full rehabilitation has commenced. This facility has remained non-functional for more than a decade.

The rehabilitation project, which is currently ongoing, aims to restore the clinic to full operational status, enabling it to provide essential medical services to residents of Vai Kianway and surrounding towns.

Once completed, the clinic is expected to serve more than ten communities, including Kianway-Kianway, Kpesseh, Bontee, Sue, Gbama Lumeh, Manogleh, and among others.

According to the organization, the Vai Kianway Clinic was originally constructed by the county administration through the influence of the late Senator Edward B. Dagoseh.

However, despite the facility's strategic importance, it remained closed for years due to lack of rehabilitation and sustained support, leaving residents to travel long distances to access basic healthcare services.

According to the CEO, previous efforts by local leaders to operationalize the clinic reportedly yielded no tangible results. During the 2023 general elections, senatorial aspirant Dr. Lyndon Mabande had publicly expressed interest in reviving the clinic; however, the initiative failed to materialize, drawing criticism from community members who described the move as "political theatrics".

According to project coordinators, renovation works are progressing steadily, and the clinic is expected to be officially opened to the public upon completion, marking a significant milestone in improving access to healthcare for residents across the Kianway corridor.

The initiative is part of Generation Liberia's broader community development agenda, which focuses on strengthening health, education, and social services in underserved areas.

Meanwhile, community leaders have welcomed Generation Liberia's intervention, describing it as a timely response to years of neglect and leadership failure in addressing critical social infrastructure needs.