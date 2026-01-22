Liberia: Lone Star Ascends in January 2026 FIFA World Rankings

Monrovia — Liberia's men's national football team, the Lone Star, has recorded a modest but notable rise in the latest FIFA Men's World Ranking released on Monday, January 19, 2026.

According to the latest statistics from football's world governing body, Liberia advanced one place globally, moving from 141st to 140th.

This upward movement follows a string of positive results in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers held late last year.

On the continental stage, Liberia also improved its standing, climbing from 42nd to 41st in Africa.

The rise saw the West African nation leapfrog several regional competitors, including Ethiopia, Botswana, Chad, and Mauritius.

The improvement in the rankings was primarily driven by Lone Star's resilient performances during the final qualifying window of 2025.

Key highlights included a convincing 3-1 victory over Namibia at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex and a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in Malabo.

The FIFA Men's World Ranking evaluates national teams based on a points-based system that considers match results, the importance of the competition, and the strength of the opponent.

The system is designed to provide a relative reflection of the performance levels of national teams worldwide.

The January ranking was heavily influenced by the conclusion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which saw significant gains for continental giants like Senegal and Morocco.

While Liberia's climb is incremental, sports analysts view the steady progress as a sign of stabilization under the current technical staff as the team prepares for future international engagements.

The next edition of the FIFA Men's World Ranking is scheduled for release on April 1, 2026.