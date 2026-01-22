Liberia Widens Competitive Edge in Global Maritime Space, Retains World's Top Flag State Position

Monrovia — Liberia has further consolidated its dominance in the global maritime sector, retaining its position as the world's largest shipping registry for the third consecutive year and widening its lead over its closest competitor by nearly 45 million gross tons (GT).

According to the respected London-based maritime publication Lloyd's List, the Liberian registry recorded almost 300 million GT as of November 1, 2025, reflecting a 3.2 percent increase over the same period in 2024. The growth reinforces Liberia's standing as the leading flag state in the global shipping industry.

Commenting on the achievement, Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr. described the recognition as a call to action to sustain innovation and uphold international best practices befitting the world's largest flag state and an International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council Category "A" member.

Lloyd's List attributed part of the sustained expansion to international recognition Liberia received in June 2025 from the U.S.-based advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), which commended the Liberian registry for operating a "world-class compliance programme." The commendation followed UANI's assessment that Liberia's fleet was free of tankers suspected of involvement in illicit oil trading.

Beyond compliance accolades, Liberia has also maintained its position on the White Lists of both the Paris and Tokyo Memoranda of Understanding on Port State Control. These top-tier rankings, which evaluate safety performance over a rolling three-year period, reflect Liberia's strong safety record between 2022 and 2024, as captured in the 2025 rankings.

The publication further noted that the Liberian flag remains one of the most globally visible, flying across nearly every vessel category and operating in all major maritime regions. This extensive footprint is underscored by the fact that 25.24 percent of newly built ships worldwide are registered under the Liberian flag, highlighting the registry's continued appeal to shipowners.

As of early 2025, Liberia's registry managed more than 286 million GT, accounting for roughly 17 percent of the global shipping market. By the final quarter of the year, the fleet expanded to nearly 300 million GT, marking one of the strongest annual growth performances among major global registries.

With its sustained focus on safety, regulatory compliance, and global reach, Liberia's maritime program remains a cornerstone of the country's international standing and a leading force in the global shipping industry.