Liberia: Lnoc Endorses New Secretary General, VP for Technical Affairs

Monrovia — The Liberia National Olympic Committee (LNOC) over the weekend officially endorsed two high-ranking officials to lead its Secretariat and technical wing during the body's 2025 General Assembly.

The endorsement, held on Saturday, January 17 at the Rose Garden Plaza on Crown Hill, saw Mr. Samuel Ahmed Tukpah installed as the new Secretary General and Mr. Kouty Mawenh as the Vice President for Technical Affairs.

Mr. Tukpah previously served as Assistant Secretary General under the late Frederick J.A. Pratt, while Mr. Mawenh brings experience from his tenure as the International Representative and Advisor to the LNOC.

Addressing the assembly, LNOC President Cllr. Sylvester Rennie stated that the duo was selected based on their extensive experience in Olympic solidarity at both local and international levels.

He expressed optimism that their leadership would further the interests of the LNOC and Liberian athletes.

"We endorsed these two individuals based on the vast experience they bring to the table after serving the LNOC for several years. We hope they will continue their good work in the interest of the committee," Cllr. Rennie said.

Beyond the leadership changes, Cllr. Rennie highlighted the committee's commitment to human resource development within the local sporting sector.

He noted that while the LNOC facilitated only one technical course for coaches of the Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) in 2025, the agenda for 2026 is significantly more ambitious.

For the current year, the LNOC plans to host four technical courses targeting coaches from the Liberia Volleyball Federation (LVF), Liberia Taekwondo Federation (LTF), Liberia Tennis Association (LTA), and the Liberia National Handball Association (LNHA).

"The intent of these technical courses is to ensure that we can sharpen the skills of coaches under those federations and associations," Cllr. Rennie explained.

"Many of these disciplines have not had such training programs for their coaches in many years, so the LNOC felt there was a need to help refresh their coaching skills."

To ensure high standards of training, the LNOC boss revealed that the committee is in contact with various international sports federations to secure technical experts who will travel to Liberia to conduct the training sessions.

The General Assembly also served as a platform for administrative oversight.

Members reviewed and approved the LNOC's 2026 fiscal budget and deliberated on the 2025 financial report, which was presented by the National Treasurer.