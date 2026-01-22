Liberia: Senators Signal Approval of Arcelormittal Third Amendment, Praise Executive for Advancing National Interest

Capitol Hill — The Liberian Senate has signaled strong prospects for the ratification of the Third Amendment Agreement of ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), as several senators on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with improvements made to the revised Mineral Development Agreement (MDA).

Speaking during a public hearing on the amendment on Wednesday, January 20, 2026, senators--including Nimba County Senator Samuel Kogar and Grand Kru County Senator Albert Tugbe Chie--praised the Inter-Ministerial Concessions Committee (IMCC) for negotiating what they described as a significantly improved deal in Liberia's interest.

The Senate hearing followed the passage of the Third Amendment by the House of Representatives during the third day sitting of the third session of the 55th Legislature on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, after which the instrument was transmitted to the Senate for concurrence.

As was done at the House, members of the IMCC appeared before the Senate to justify the need for the amendment and to explain the expected benefits of extending AML's concession by an additional 25 years.

The Senate's review is being conducted by a Joint Committee on Mines and Energy, and Concessions and Investment, with the Mines and Energy Committee serving as the presiding body.

During the hearing, IMCC members--drawn from the Ministries of Finance and Development Planning, Mines and Energy, Justice, and Labor, as well as the National Investment Commission (NIC)--outlined the anticipated economic, social, and educational benefits of the agreement, particularly for affected communities and counties.

Following more than three hours of engagement, several senators openly declared their support for the amendment.

Senators Laud Improvements

Nimba County Senator Samuel Kogar rallied his colleagues to endorse the deal, crediting Bong County Senator Prince Kermue Moye (note: replace name if needed) for advocating changes beneficial to concession-affected communities.

"I want to thank Senator Nyan Tuan for standing up and advocating for our people, which led to important changes," Senator Kogar said. "When I go to Nimba, people ask why I am not speaking, and I tell them that Nyan is already speaking in our interest--and he did well."

Kogar confirmed his support for the amendment, citing increased benefits to counties.

"I will vote for this concession. The counties' benefits have risen from US$3 million to US$5 million. This agreement serves the interests of Nimba, Bong, Grand Bassa, and Liberia as a whole," he added, while urging the IMCC to provide additional information to support legislative review.

Grand Kru County Senator Albert Tugbe Chie, Senate President Pro-Tempore Emeritus, also praised the Executive's negotiating team, acknowledging that while no deal is perfect, the revised agreement reflects meaningful progress.

"To negotiate is not a small thing. The improvements in the MDA are welcoming. No negotiation is ever 100 percent perfect, but the team did well," Senator Chie said. "We will address remaining concerns at the committee level."

Presiding officer of the hearing, Grand Cape Mount County Senator Numene T.H. Bartekwa, along with co-presiding officer Senator Albert Tugbe Chie, welcomed the revised agreement and assured that the Senate would conduct due diligence before final ratification.

What's in the New Deal?

The Third Amendment introduces several governance and management reforms, including four top executive positions--Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), and Chief Operating Officer (COO)--with at least one to be held by a Liberian within the first year.

The Community Development Fund is also increased by 67 percent under the proposed amendment.

Amendments in Liberia's Interest

Legally, several provisions of the original MDA were amended to strengthen Liberia's fiscal position while improving social welfare benefits for affected communities.

Financial Benefits

Key fiscal provisions include an increase in income tax to 25 percent, based on high-yield revenue, US$200 million one-time signature bonus, payable within 30 days of the agreement's effective date, US$5 million Annual Community Development Fund for Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa Counties, up from US$3 million, fixed annual mining license fee of US$500,000, beginning in 2031--replacing the previous US$50,000 spread over 25 years, 4.5 percent monthly royalty, payable within 30 days, instead of 45 days after the end of each quarter.

Business, Economic, and Educational Opportunities

Under the amendment, ArcelorMittal Liberia will be required to prioritize Liberian-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for goods and services and establish a joint committee to support local businesses.

The agreement also commits US$500,000 annually for training and human capacity development, including technical scholarships in geology and mining engineering, with preference for students from concession-affected counties, the establishment of a new ArcelorMittal Liberia Vocational Training Center (VTC) campus in Grand Bassa County, and annual contributions to the University of Liberia's Mining and Geology Institute and community colleges in Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa.