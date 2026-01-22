Liberia: Ishowspeed Set for SKD - Global Internet Sensation to Livestream County Meet Champions in Monrovia

Monrovia — The global spotlight is set to shine on Liberia this Saturday, January 24, as the American internet sensation Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as "IShow Speed," arrives in the country for a landmark sports and tourism event at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex.

The high-profile visit is being spearheaded by the National Steering Committee of the National County Sports Meet, in collaboration with the Liberia Tourism Authority (LTA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS).

The initiative is part of a strategic effort by the Joseph Boakai administration to leverage global digital engagement to promote Liberian sports and youth culture.

The Exhibition Match

The centerpiece of the visit is a special exhibition football match scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The fixture will feature Nimba County the newly crowned champions of the 2025/2026 National County Sports Meet against a specially assembled "County Meet All-Stars" team.

According to a release from the ministry of Youth and Sports the All-Stars will be led by the charismatic Samir Kamara, known in local football circles as "Coach Pepper" or "Giovanni Trapattoni the Italian Gaffer"

In a move the organizers describe as a significant boost for the country's "destination branding," IShowSpeed will livestream the match and his broader Liberian experience for up to five hours.

With a massive global following exceeding 60 million subscribers, the stream is expected to provide unprecedented visibility for Liberia's hospitality and sports culture.

A Strategy for Tourism

Government officials emphasize that the visit transcends mere entertainment.

The LTA noted that hosting a digital influencer of Watkins' caliber aligns with the government's rebranding strategy, using sports tourism to narrate a positive story of the country to the world.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports disclosed that Watkins is expected to actively participate in the exhibition.

To symbolize national unity, the streamer will reportedly play one half of the match for the Nimba County Mountaineers and the second half for the County Meet All-Stars.

"This is a historic moment for Liberian sports and youth," said G. Andy Quamie, Deputy Minister for Sports. "The event will inspire our young people while placing Liberia firmly on the global digital map."

Security and Attendance

Watkins, 21, has gained international fame for his high-energy and often unpredictable online persona.

His previous tours in Europe and Asia have drawn massive crowds, sometimes leading to security challenges.

Liberian authorities are expected to heighten security at the SKD to manage the anticipated influx of thousands of fans.

The Government of Liberia has extended a formal welcome to the star and is encouraging the public particularly the youth to turn out in large numbers for what officials are calling a "historic convergence of sports and entertainment."

As Liberia prepares for the visit, Saturday's event is being viewed as a litmus test for the country's ability to host major global digital personalities and its broader push to reintroduce itself to the international community.