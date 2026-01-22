Liberia: Young Liberians - the Call for Political Awakening and Responsible Voting in 2029

"Can we take a break from the politics and focus on other things or aspects of our society that are good for our country? I am sure we can." - Pro. Wilson K. Tarpeh.

"We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools"- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"Political awakening in young people is often described as a moment when idealism meets the responsibility of shaping the future." - Dr. Anthony Fallah Swaray, Non-Profit Expert and Intellectual Project Management Philosopher.

Nelson Mandela: "Young people are capable, when aroused, of bringing down the towers of oppression and raising the banners of freedom."

Robert F. Kennedy: "Each time a man stands up for an ideal... he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring, those ripples build a current that can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression."

Swami Vivekananda: "Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached. The power of youth is the commonwealth for the entire world."

Kofi Annan: "No one is born a good citizen; no nation is born a democracy. Rather, both are processes that continue to evolve over a lifetime. Young people must be included from birth."

Eleanor Roosevelt: "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams."

Plato: "One of the penalties of refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors."

The power of positive critical thinking and the necessity of young people's political engagement is the way forward for a prosperous Liberia in the second quarter of the 21st century and beyond. " - Austin S Fallah.

Daisaku Ikeda: "The effects of human rights education can be dramatic in awakening people to the value and power of their own lives."

Greta Thunberg: "For children and young people, climate change is the single greatest threat to our futures. We are the ones who will have to clean up the mess you adults have made."

Amelia Womack: "If young people aren't voting, it might be because they lack something to vote for. Youth representation inspires young people to vote for those who represent them."

"Conscientizing the intellectual minds, fostering critical thinking, and promoting innovation among young Liberians beyond the 21st century horizon for a better Liberia in 2029 and beyond." - Edward Wesee. (Political and Social Justice Advocate for a better Liberia).

Traditional Wisdom on Youth Radicalism

Common Proverb, often attributed to Churchill or Clemenceau: "If you are not a liberal when you are young, you have no heart; and if you are not a conservative when old, you have no brain."

As 2029 draws near, Liberia's political landscape stands on the precipice of change.

Young Liberians must galvanize their collective spirit and summon the courage to vote out anyone (not elect, or reeeeeee-eeeellllleeeeccccttttt, neither bring back to power)the "smooth-criminal" politicians who have failed to serve the nation's interests and those of its young people.

This phrase, inspired by Michael Jackson's iconic song, encapsulates the essence of those so-called political leaders who operate with charm and charisma yet lack the integrity and commitment necessary to uplift Liberia

It is a clarion call for the younger generation not only to participate in democracy but also to become active, positive, and critical thinkers who can distinguish between mere rhetoric and genuine leadership.

To embrace this responsibility, young Liberians must understand that critical thinking serves as the immune system of democracy.

In a modern world rife with misinformation and divisive rhetoric, the ability to discern truth from rumor, evidence from opinion, and fact from fiction is a razor-thin margin that can decide elections, as it has been marked by a series of disappointments, unfulfilled promises, corruption (alleged), and nepotism, fueling disillusionment among the electorate.

As Liberians approach yet another general and presidential election, the urgency for young voters to break free from short-sightedness and engage fully in the democratic process can not be amplified.

Democracy, by its nature, is a messy and often noisy affair.

It thrives on disagreement and debate, showcasing the diversity of perspectives within a society.

Yet, this diversity must not devolve into enmity.

Liberians must learn to coexist and converse, recognizing that disagreement is not synonymous with animosity.

Progress is often uncomfortable, calling for bold decisions and difficult conversations.

Solidarity must be cultivated among Liberians, as the fabric of national unity is woven from shared aspirations and collective struggles.

What unites Liberians is the desire for a better Liberia, which remains far more potent than their differences.

Voting, the cornerstone of democratic participation, is not merely a right; it is a responsibility.

Regardless of the circumstances or feelings of inadequacy, eligible Liberians should cast their votes in 2029.

The act of voting, this powerful exercise of one's voice, should never feel insignificant.

Each vote counts, and history has repeatedly shown that a razor-thin margin can decide elections, as Liberians saw in 2023.

Therefore, young Liberians must commit to showing up at the polls not only out of obligation but also out of a steadfast belief in the power of their voices, a belief that should be passed down to future generations of critical thinkers, innovators, entrepreneurs, lovers of the motherland, and advocates of social and economic justice for all.

A poignant reminder emerges when Liberians consider the inheritance of democracy: it is not a relic they receive from their ancestors; rather, it is a precious gift passed on to the children who come after them.

Future generations will look back and ask a pivotal question: What did you(Liberians today) do when it mattered?

In facing this inquiry, young Liberians must strive to respond with pride, saying, "We showed up. We voted. We believed. We built."

These statements reflect an active engagement that transcends the past and informs a brighter future.

The Context of Liberian Politics:

Liberia's political history is marked by turbulence, characterized by civil strife, governmental instability, and a quest for stability and growth.

The scars of past conflicts continue to influence the nation's political realities.

Young Liberians, who comprise approximately 72% of the population, have a unique opportunity to alter the trajectory of this history by participating proactively in the electoral process from now until election day in 2029, and hopefully beyond.

However, many face challenges, including limited access to information, economic constraints, and societal pressures that discourage political engagement.

I argue in this korero that a conscious effort to vote and to critically assess political candidates is essential to advancing Liberia's democracy.

The significance of critical thinking can not be overemphasized.

In a country where misinformation can spread rapidly, equipping young people with the skills to analyze political messages, scrutinize policies, and evaluate candidate credibility is imperative.

This education should not be confined to classrooms but integrated into community discussions and platforms that foster dialogue among diverse groups.

Initiatives that encourage debate, critical analysis, and young people-led forums can empower young voters to make informed decisions.

Fostering a Culture of Engagement:

Moreover, young Liberians must take the initiative to create a culture of engagement.

This can encompass various efforts, such as organized voter education campaigns in schools and communities that emphasize the importance of voting, understanding the electoral process, and recognizing the value of their votes.

Celebrities (musicians, actors, etc.), thought leaders, and influencers within Liberia can play pivotal roles in advocating for active political participation and engagement.

Their voices can reach broader audiences, motivating disenfranchised young people who may perceive voting as an inconsequential endeavor. Instead, engaging in constructive conversations across differing political ideologies is equally essential.

Building empathy and understanding among young Liberians will bridge the divides that threaten to fragment society.

Civic engagement is strengthened when individuals actively listen to and learn from one another, embracing the idea that democracy thrives when diverse perspectives are honored and debated civilly.

This exchange of ideas can lead to a more informed electorate that is capable of challenging and holding candidates accountable for their actions and promises.

Valuing the Democratic Process:

Electi and collaboration on time are fraught with choices that may seem overwhelming, especially when candidates make enticing yet unsubstantiated claims.

To vote responsibly, young Liberians must educate themselves about candidates' platforms, past actions, and visions for Liberia's future.

Resources such as independent journalism, positive non-profit organizations, and respectful online platforms can provide critical insights into the candidates' backgrounds and proposed policies.

By demanding transparency and accountability from candidates, the electorate can ensure that those seeking office have the genuine intentions and requisite skills to lead the nation.

Furthermore, young Liberians should not shy away from voicing their expectations and concerns but do so in a collaborative, respectful, and peaceful manner, not through hooliganism or banditry.

Engaging with representatives on social media, attending town hall meetings, and becoming involved in non-banditry local organizations can amplify their voices and influence political discourse.

The act of standing firm in their beliefs and advocating for their communities, districts, boroughs, cities, towns, counties, and nations can steer politicians toward greater accountability and responsiveness.

The Road Ahead: A Collective Responsibility:

The road to a brighter political future in Liberia is not a solitary one; it is a shared journey that requires collective responsibility.

As young voters prepare to head to the polls in 2029, they must remember that their power extends beyond mere votes, and preparation starts now.

Their engagement can shape the political landscape, instilling hope for future generations while dismantling the legacy of "smooth-criminal" politicians who perpetuate injustices.

Ultimately, young Liberians are the torchbearers of democracy, standing poised to claim their rightful place in the nation's governance.

It is not enough to passively await change; active engagement and the decision to vote are critical components of true democracy.

Let the essence of unity and the power of collective action propel young Liberians forward into 2029.

Liberians must comprehend that the call to action is clear. Engage, educate, and empower one another.

It is time to rise, to challenge the status quo, and to ensure that when future generations inquire about your (Liberians today)role in shaping Liberia, they can stand tall, proclaiming, "We showed up, we voted, we believed, and we built."

This statement will echo through time, culminating in the rich legacy that the young people will leave behind, forging a new path for a stronger, more equitable Liberia.

In a nation prosperous with potential, the time for change in attitudes, mindsets, and behavior is now.

The responsibility rests on the shoulders of young Liberians; may they embrace it with courage and conviction.