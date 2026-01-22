Ghana: Use of 20 Pesewa Coin Declines in Accra

Residents and traders along La Police Road and parts of Oko-Dan in Accra in the Greater Accra Region are facing growing difficulties as the 20 pesewa coin gradually disappears from daily commercial transactions.

Although the coin remains legal tender, its use in small purchases has become increasingly problematic, creating inconvenience for both residents and traders.

Residents say spending the 20 pesewa coin has become difficult, as many traders now refuse to accept it, citing low demand from customers and transport operators.

Lydia Badu, a resident of La Police Road, recounted that after receiving several 20 pesewa coins as change for buying cassava and corn dough, three different shops declined to accept them when she later attempted to use the coins.

According to her, shop owners explained that customers no longer wanted the coins, a situation she said has created tension among customers, traders and transport operators.

"What should have been a simple purchase became stressful. I was left with money I couldn't use. Some traders insist they are not rejecting the coins out of personal choice but because of pressure from customers and transport operators," she said.

Sedrick Owusu, a trader along La Police Road, said shop owners are sometimes compelled to reject the coins because customers often attempt to pay with large quantities, sometimes amounting to GH¢20, entirely in 20 pesewa coins.

He explained that such payments slow down service and trigger complaints from other customers waiting to be served. He added that the situation worsened around mid-2025, when fuel price increases led many customers to reject the coins when given as change.

Mr Owusu also noted that some minibus mates refuse to accept the coins, arguing that giving them out as change frequently leads to disputes with passengers.

Stephanie Torgbor, a shop owner in the area, said that while she could personally use the coins, the main challenge lay in reissuing them to customers who were unwilling to accept them.

To avoid repeated disputes, she said she had stopped accepting the 20 pesewa coin altogether, adding that the practice has become common among shops, markets and transport operators in the area. GNA