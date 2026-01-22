Ghana: 1 Dead, Officer of Naimos Injured in Anti-Galamsey Operation

A member of the National Anti- Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat task force was shot in the thigh by armed assailants during a routine anti 'galamsey' operation in the Bono Region on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in a bush along the Subinkurom-Kyeremasu stretch, in the Dormaa Central Municipality when the task force came under attack by armed men hiding in the area.

In a statement, signed by the Media Relations Officer of NAIMOS, Mr Paa Kwesi Schandorf, and shared with The Ghanaian Times, it said the assailants opened fire upon sighting the task force, leading to an exchange of gunfire during which one officer sustained a gunshot injury.

The injured officer was quickly transported to the St Matthew Catholic Hospital at Ampenkuro, where he is currently responding to treatment.

The statement also revealed that one of the armed assailants, identified as Abuu Ibrahim, was shot during the exchange and later pronounced dead on arrival at the same hospital.

NAIMOS assured the public that despite persistent attacks and disruptions, it remained resolute in its mandate to combat illegal mining activities across the country.