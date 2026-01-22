Ghana: 15 'Trotro-Drivers' Arrested At Awoshi Over Alleged Overcharging

22 January 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Hilda Nsami

Fifteen trotro drivers were arrested yesterday by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) taskforce at Awoshi Market over allegations of overcharging passengers.

The arrests follow complaints from commuters who reported being charged excessively during their journeys.

The drivers identities have not been disclosed. Authorities claim they exploited passengers by imposing inflated fares without justification, violating fair-pricing regulations and causing financial harm.

However, a union representative argued that the drivers did not charge multiple fares and described the arrests as unjust.

One driver added that the taskforce lacked evidence and should have posed as passengers to verify any alleged overcharging before making arrests.

The AMA has urged the public to report instances of fare misconduct, emphasising the importance of consumer rights and the integrity of transport services.

The crackdown highlights the government's commitment to protecting passengers and ensuring transparency in the transport sector.

The arrested drivers remain in AMA custody for further investigations as authorities work to prevent future incidents of price-gouging and protect commuters from exploitation

