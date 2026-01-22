Ghana: Pipeline Burst Disrupts Water Supply in Parts of Accra

22 January 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) says a 42-inch transmission pipeline bursts on Monday leading to substantial interruptions in water supply across multiple communities in the eastern part of Accra.

"GWL is pleased to announce that, our dedicated team of engineers and technical experts promptly responded and has been diligently working around the clock to repair the damaged pipeline," a GWL statement issued in Accra has revealed.

Signed by the communications manager of the company and copied The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, it said given the size of the transmission main and the complexity of the repair process, we emphasise the importance of cautious handling to ensure safety, longevity, and efficiency in the restoration efforts.

It disclosed that the water supply disruption will impact customers in the entire Tema Metropolis and most parts of Accra, including Ashaiman, Gbetsele, Akatamanso, Lashibi, Spintex, and parts of East Legon, Nungua, Teshie and surrounding areas.

"GWL is fully committed to completing the repair work at the earliest possible time to restore normal water supply. We deeply regret any inconveniences experienced and express our gratitude for the patience and understanding of our esteemed customers during this period," the statement said.

