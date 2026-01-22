Ghana: ECG Commended for Improved Performance in 2025

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has commended the Electricity Company of Ghana for an improved performance in the Ashanti Region in 2025.

"Last year, power was very stable in Ashanti Region and I must commend all of you for your dedication and hard work to ensure our people enjoyed stable power supply. Keeping the lights on goes a long way to support President John Dramani Mahama's vision of uninterrupted power supply across the country," he stated.

The Regional Minister further praised ECG for constantly updating customers via ECG WhatsApp Channel, adding that one of the easiest ways to get updates on outages was the ECG WhatsApp Channel.

"I follow that channel and frequently visit that platform for updates, so keep it up and continue to intensify the flow of information to customers because we all use electricity and we need constant information," he said.

The Regional Minister made the commendation when the ECG Management in the Ashanti Region paid a courtesy call on him at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council in Kumasi on yesterday.

Dr Amoakohene noted that when he took office in 2025, the power situation in the region was not the best and this led the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Jinapor, to visit the region and assured residents of improved power supply.

He further sighted incidents like technical challenges at Anwomaso and Obuasi which affected power supply in the region but ECG together with Ghana Grid Company (GridCo) and other sector players worked assiduously to rectify these challenges to provide relief for residents in the Ashanti Region.

The General Manager for ECG Ashanti East, Daniel Mensah Asare, assured the Regional Minister that ECG would continue to work diligently in order to ensure that residents, households, hospitals and businesses in the Ashanti Region continue to enjoy stable power supply in the Region.

On his part, the General Manager for Ashanti Sub-transmission, Peter Kofi Fletcher, updated the Regional Minister on key system improvement projects ongoing in the Ashanti Region to boost power supply.

"ECG is investing a lot in Ashanti Region with projects like a Sub transmission line from Adoato to Barekese to improve power supply from Adoato to Offinso and enable Ghana Water Limited enjoy improved power supply to pump water to Greater Kumasi and we expect to complete this project by the end of the year," he elaborated.

The General Manager for Ashanti West Region, George Amoah, pledged the company's support and commitment to ensure that government's project provide streetlights for all roads.

Mr Jonathan Adjabeng, General Manager for Ashanti South Region, indicated that maintenance of streetlights is the sole responsibility of Municipal and District Assemblies but ECG provides technical expertise during the installation process to ensure that the streetlights are installed on the right transformer, phase and according to required standards.

The ECG delegation also included Emmanuel Osei Amoako, Ashanti West Regional Engineer; Kwabena Acheampong, Ashanti South Regional Engineer; Kofi Danso, Ashanti East Regional Engineer and Andrews Peprah, Operations Manager for Ashanti Sub-transmission.