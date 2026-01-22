Ghana: Rlfg Presents Membership Certificate to NSA

The Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) has formally presented a copy of its International Rugby League (IRL) Full Membership Certificate to the National Sports Authority (NSA).

The RLFG delegation was led by its President, Madam Juliana Storey. She was accompanied by Board Member, Mr Hubert Leo Mensah; General Manager, Mr Jafaru Awudu Mustapha; Head of Communications, Ms Hilaria Wuaku, and the Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Okyne-Tetteh.

At the meeting, the NSA was officially briefed on the process through which RLFG attained Full Membership status with the IRL, the benefits associated with the global recognition, and the critical role of the NSA in ensuring Ghana fully maximises the opportunities arising from the achievement.

Mr Awudu Mustapha, who delivered a detailed presentation on the Federation's strategic plans to sustain and build upon its IRL Full Membership status, highlighted RLFG's governance framework, development pathways, grassroots programmes, and long-term vision for the growth of rugby league in Ghana.

The Director General of the NSA, Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, commended the RLFG for its organisational and leadership qualities, describing the Federation as a benchmark for other sports organisations in the country.

"The Rugby League Federation Ghana is a model federation that other sports organisations in Ghana should emulate. Achieving Full Membership status with the International Rugby League is a remarkable accomplishment, and we are proud of the work RLFG continues to do," he remarked.

Mr Ampofo Ankrah added that the NSA was ready to support the Federation's growth and work closely with them to ensure that the development and sustainability of rugby league in Ghana was stable and effective.

The NSA proposed a collaborative media education and awareness initiative with RLFG to improve the public's understanding and visibility of rugby league across the country.

"We believe a joint media education programme between the NSA and RLFG will help create greater awareness and appreciation of rugby league in Ghana, especially among the youth and the wider sporting community," Mr Ampofo Ankrah noted.

Madam Storey welcomed the NSA's commitment and emphasised the importance of institutional collaboration, adding that attaining IRL Full Membership was not just a victory for RLFG, but for Ghanaian sport as a whole.

"We are encouraged by the NSA's support and the proposal for a joint media education programme. With this collaboration, rugby league in Ghana is well positioned for sustainable growth and long-term impact," she indicated.