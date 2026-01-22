Ghana: Unilever Donates Products to Hearts

Unilever Ghana, distributors of Rexona deodorant, has presented products to the playing body of Accra Hearts of Oak at its Pobiman complex.

The presentation signaled a new partnership between the two entities and was marked by the donation of the company's newly launched products to the club.

The gesture was to support the players both on and off the pitch while strengthening the relationship between the two brands.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Unilever's International Manager, Onyx Adjei, expressed his excitement about the partnership, explaining that Unilever's decision to collaborate with Hearts was driven by a desire to promote and uplift local football.

"This partnership is part of our contribution to football development. We believe in supporting local sports, and Hearts of Oak is a strong brand in Ghana and Africa," he said.

Mr Adjei urged the players to improve their performance and strive to compete consistently on the continental stage, particularly in the CAF Champions League.

The company promised a bigger support package if the club qualify for the CAF Champions League.

Receiving, Madam Phyllis Marku Mensah, Operations Manager of Hearts, expressed the club's appreciation to Unilever and assured that the team was committed to working harder to improve their performance to make a big impact in African competitions.