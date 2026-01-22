Nigeria: National Secretary - Zamfara PDP Hails Court Ruling Upholding Party's Position

22 January 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Zamfara chapter of the PDP hailed the party's national headquarters and reaffirmed loyalty to the leadership of Kabiru Turaki, describing it as "the authentic party leadership".

The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja which it said upheld the party's stance on its national secretary.

The acting state chairman, Hassan Daudawa, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, on Wednesday.

Mr Daudawa said the ruling "has encouraged party followers at all levels and strengthened confidence in the PDP's internal processes".

NAN reported that the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday dismissed a suit filed by Samuel Anyanwu over the PDP national secretary position.

The judge, Mohammed Umar, struck out the suit after Mr Anyanwu's lawyer disclosed that the plaintiff's tenure expired in December 2025.

Those sued included the PDP, INEC, Umar Damagun, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, Ali Odela and Setonji Koshoedo.

Mr Daudawa said, "We rejoice because this development strengthens our internal administrative mechanisms and enables the party to sponsor candidates for the 2027 elections."

He added that all party organs, including the NWC, NEC, Board of Trustees and national delegates, "remain valid and functional".

Mr Daudawa congratulated the PDP national headquarters and reaffirmed loyalty to the leadership of Kabiru Turaki, describing it as "the authentic party leadership".

