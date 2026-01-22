Nigeria: NIA Highlights Role of Insurance in National Development

21 January 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Ebere Nwoji

The Director General Nigeria Insurers Association (NIA), Mrs Bola Odukale has highlighted the critical role played by insurance in national development.

Odukale gave the highlight at a two-day workshop on "Compulsory Container Insurance," organised by the association in-line with Section 203 of the NIIRA 2025.

She noted that a well-regulated and legally backed insurance industry was vital to economic growth, investor confidence, and public protection.

She urged participants to actively engage in the sessions, noting that the knowledge gained would not only strengthen professional capacity but also enhance effective implementation of compulsory insurance provisions for the overall benefit of the economy.

Facilitators at the training were Mrs. Margaret Ogbonna, Director, Nigerian Shippers Council, Mr. Soji Oni, Controller 1 Technical at NIA and Mr. Owolabi Longe, CEO, Ironlink Communications, among others.

