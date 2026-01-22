Nigeria: Galatasaray Boosted By Osimhen's Return Ahead Atletico Clash Tonight

With the return of Victor Osimhen from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco where Nigeria won the bronze match of the tournament, Turkish side, Galatasaray, will be boosted ahead of tonight's UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid at the Rams Park in Istanbul.

Okan Buruk's men will be returning to the Champions League action for the first time since their narrow 1-0 defeat to Monaco on December 9. The Lions sit 18th in the league-phase table, three points behind Atletico in the race for the final guaranteed round-of-16 spot.

Galatasaray are also just three points clear of Benfica in 25th, highlighting how much things could easily change depending on the outcome of Wednesday's encounter.

Osimhen--whose six goals are the second-most in Europe's premier club competition --Galatasaray will look to draw on their impressive home record, with just one defeat in 14 matches in front of their fans so far.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, their only home loss this season came in their last Champions League match at Rams Park, a 1-0 defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise.

Atletico on the other hand are in Istanbul in search of a third straight triumph to make it 12 points from the last 12 available on Champions League duty since losing 4-0 to Arsenal back in October.

Unbeaten in all seven previous meetings against Galatasaray across all competitions, Atletico have had the upper hand in this fixture.

Today

Galatasaray v Atletico

Qarabag v Frankfurt

Atalanta v Bilbao

B'Munich v Royal USG

Chelsea v Pafos

Juventus v Benfica

Marseille v Liverpool

Newcastle v PSV

Sl'Prague v Barcelona