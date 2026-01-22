Liberia: 'Italian Trapattoni' to Coach All-Stars As Ishowspeed Arrives for County Meet Showcase

- Liberia is set to draw rare global attention on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, as American internet star Darren "IShowSpeed" Watkins Jr. arrives in the country for a high-profile visit linked to the National County Sports Meet.

With more than 60 million followers across streaming and social media platforms, IShowSpeed's trip is being touted by organizers as a major opportunity to spotlight Liberia's culture, tourism potential and passion for football before a worldwide audience.

To mark the visit, the National Steering Committee of the National County Sports Meet, in partnership with the Liberia Tourism Authority, has organized a showcase exhibition match at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The match will see Nimba County--champions of the just-ended County Meet--face a team of standout players selected from across Liberia, dubbed the County Meet All-Stars.

Adding to the spectacle, the All-Stars will be coached by Samir Kamara, widely known as "Giovanni Trapattoni" or "Coach Pepper," a colorful touchline figure celebrated for his animated style and tactical edge.

Kamara, a former LISCR FC, Watanga, and LPRC Oilers right full-back, made his County Meet coaching debut this season, leading Grand Cape Mount County to a third-place finish. He earned praise for his charisma and game management throughout the tournament.

Saturday's match also carries a personal edge for Kamara, whose Cape Mount side was beaten by Nimba during the group stage. The exhibition offers him a chance to measure his approach against the county's champions--this time with a different squad and a bigger stage.

The centerpiece of the day will be IShowSpeed's livestream, expected to run for up to five hours. Organizers say he will stream the match and scenes from across Liberia, offering millions of viewers a real-time look at the country's atmosphere, people and love for the game.

Officials say the initiative fits into wider efforts to use sports and digital influence to promote tourism, inspire young people and strengthen Liberia's global image.

For Liberia, the event goes beyond football. It is a rare opportunity to tell its story to the world--using the pitch as the platform and the internet as the amplifier.

IShowSpeed's Liberia stop is part of his reported 28-day African tour, during which he and his team--including recording, security and logistics personnel--plan to visit up to 20 countries, including Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana.

Throughout the tour, he has livestreamed cultural experiences, sampled local food, engaged in sports challenges, met fans, and interacted with tourism officials.

"I want to show the world what Africa really is," IShowSpeed said during a recent stop in South Africa, where he participated in car-spinning, learned amapiano dance moves and engaged with wildlife.

IShowSpeed first gained popularity as a gaming streamer before breaking into in-real-life and football-related content in 2022. His high-energy persona has attracted massive viewership, along with criticism, including a past temporary ban from YouTube for platform violations.

While the tour has generated excitement among fans, some critics have described it as surface-level entertainment. In the AskAnAfrican forum on Reddit, one user from Niger called the tour a "fleeting spectacle," arguing that the benefits may be limited.

Despite mixed reactions online, organizers in Liberia say Saturday's showcase presents a rare convergence of football, culture and digital media--one capable of placing the country firmly on the global stage.