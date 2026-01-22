Liberia: From Rejection to Champions - Sheriff Leads Nimba to Seventh County Meet Crown

- When Mamadee Sheriff, popularly known as "Benzema," was appointed head coach of the Nimba County football team in November 2024, the decision triggered immediate controversy--just weeks before the start of the 2024-25 National County Sports Meet.

Some Nimba residents objected, alleging Sheriff had insulted then Vice President-elect Jeremiah Kpan Koung during the tense 2023 general and presidential elections. Critics argued that, given the political climate, he should not be entrusted with the county's top coaching job.

The backlash intensified when Yeakeh Sayequee, a prominent son of Nimba and a close ally of Koung, publicly opposed Sheriff's appointment on Facebook. Sayequee also accused Sheriff of backing the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) during the 2023 elections instead of the now-ruling Unity Party.

As pressure mounted, Sheriff and the county's Sports Steering Committee mutually agreed that he would step aside. The young tactician resigned two weeks into the role, citing the political tensions surrounding his appointment.

Sheriff had faced similar resistance before. Prior to the Nimba job, newly promoted Second Division side Gompa FC reversed a decision to appoint him following public backlash tied to his perceived political affiliation.

But several Nimbians criticized the attacks, including Adonis David Menlor Sr., a former chair of the county's Sports Steering Committee, who urged residents to separate politics from sports development.

"After the County Meet, we can organize a political party tournament where supporters can serve as coaches," Menlor said at the time. "For now, let's focus on preserving Nimba's image."

Following Sheriff's departure, the steering committee reappointed two-time County Meet-winning coach Mouctarr Fofana, who guided Nimba to a quarterfinal finish that year.

A Return That Delivered Glory

With tensions later eased, the 2025-26 Sports Steering Committee, headed by Alphonso Glaydor, brought Sheriff back as head coach--an appointment that proved decisive.

Sheriff led Nimba to the championship and was named Best Coach of the tournament after an eight-match run that included six wins and two draws.

Sheriff's coaching résumé spans years in Liberia's Third Division with Old Road-based Congress FC, and he previously served as a trainer and assistant coach with Nimba before becoming head coach of Montserrado County. In the 2024-25 Liberia Football Association league season, he guided Gardnersville FC to promotion from the Second Division to the First Division.

Nimba Clinches Record Seventh Title

Nimba sealed its campaign with a commanding 2-0 victory over Grand Kru County in the final at a packed Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, capturing a record seventh County Meet title.

Prince Lynch opened the scoring just before halftime with a superb finish after being set up by Mohammed Keita. The District No. 17 Academy forward curled the ball beyond goalkeeper Timothy Hinneh, sending thousands of Nimba supporters into celebration.

Grand Kru returned after the break with greater urgency, pushing forward in search of an equalizer. But their pressure proved costly when defender Albert White fouled eventual tournament MVP Josiah Cea inside the penalty area. Keita calmly converted from the spot to double Nimba's lead and secure the win.

Awards Sweep and Other Finals

Nimba dominated the individual awards. Team captain and FC Fassell midfielder Josiah Cea won both Most Valuable Player and Top Scorer, while Jimmy Dorbor was named Best Goalkeeper.

In other finals, Lofa County captured the basketball title, edging Nimba 96-95 at the SKD Gymnasium. In kickball, Margibi County defeated Grand Cape Mount 2-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw through seven innings.

The football final also drew high-profile attendance. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, chief patron of sports, performed the ceremonial kickoff alongside Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung and Alternative National Congress political leader Alexander B. Cummings.