Liberia: C.B Dunbar Hospital Records Drop in Maternal Mortality

The C.B Dunbar Comprehensive Hospital in Gbarnga has recorded a significant decline in maternal deaths in 2025, a milestone celebrated by the hospital's management and the public.

In an interview with The Liberian Investigator over the weekend, the hospital Administrator, Enoch Morris, expressed excitement over the sharp reduction in maternal mortality, describing it as evidence of the institution's renewed commitment to saving lives.

"Maternal death rate has reduced compared to previous years where mothers died while giving birth", he noted.

According to Morris, the improvement is largely attributed to enhanced maternal health services, the availability of modern medical equipment and improved access to essential drugs at the facility.

He also credited the introduction of the Drug Revolving Fund in August last year, noting that proceeds generated from the program are used to restock the hospital pharmacy and ensure the continuous availability of quality medications for patients.

"After the USAID aid withdrawal, we introduced the Drug Revolving Fund with support from MoH. Since then, we have been able to purchase the necessary medications for patients. Pregnant women no longer go outside to buy drugs in unfavorable conditions," he asserted.

The administrator disclosed that expectant mothers who seek antenatal and postnatal care at the hospital have been delivering safely without complications. However, he clarified that most maternal deaths recorded were cases that occurred outside the hospital.

"The maternal deaths we recorded were cases that occurred outside the facility, not within the hospital," he noted.

Morris explained that many of the deceased mothers did not seek care at the facility throughout their gestation period, while others were referred from clinics, towns, and villages far from Gbarnga but died en route to the hospital.

Despite these challenges, he said the reduction in maternal deaths was achieved even as the hospital continues to face constraints in emergency response. He revealed that the hospital operates with only one ambulance, making it difficult to respond promptly to emergencies from multiple surrounding communities at the same time. "We need additional ambulances to adequately respond to the many emergency cases", he highlighted.

Hospital authorities say efforts are underway to further strengthen maternal health services and improve emergency response mechanisms.

Morris also disclosed that the Ministry of Health has increased the hospital's catchment population from 60,000 to 65,000, citing advances in service delivery as the reason for the decision.

He added that the hospital laboratory has received a major boost through the donation of diagnostic machines from partners, including the JNB Foundation. Describing the laboratory as a vital component of the hospital, Morris said it plays a pivotal role in disease detection and enables healthcare workers to administer appropriate treatment.

"We have upgraded our laboratory to enable the diagnosis of illnesses without requiring patients' explanations," he said.

He further disclosed plans to introduce imagine services at the laboratory.

The administrator said sanitation at the government-run hospital has been significantly improved to reflect the hospital's mission of providing quality healthcare services to residents of Bong County and neighboring counties.

"We have given the hospital a facelift, painted the entire facility, and improved the latrine facilities," he noted.

Morris commended the national government for its budgetary support and revealed that the Ministry of Health has certified C.B. Dunbar Hospital as one of Liberia's best service providers.

"We were awarded a certificate by the Ministry of Health in recognition of the quality services we offer," he noted.

Reflecting on past challenges, he noted that maternal deaths surged in previous years, a situation that prompted his administration to adopt robust strategies to curb the trend.