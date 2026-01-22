Liberia: U.S.$15,000 Bridge Project Breaks Ground in Mannah Clan, Bomi

- Residents of Mannah Clan in Klay District have welcomed the launch of a US$15,000 bridge project. It is expected to improve road access. This project will also boost local trade. It will reduce travel challenges during the rainy season.

Alexander Jackson is the chief executive officer of A-Z Health Facility. He officially broke ground for the construction of the bridge. It is named the Robertson Bridge and located in Mannah Clan. He described it as a targeted intervention. The project aims to address years of transportation hardship in the area.

The bridge is expected to improve connectivity among several towns and villages, including Geveh-fin-see, the hometown of Bomi County District Two Representative Mannah Bishop Johnson. Jackson said the project will aid residents who rely on the route for transporting farm produce and goods. It will also improve their access to essential services, especially in flooded conditions that make travel difficult.

"This bridge is intended to ease the daily hardship our people face and open up the region for trade, mobility, and development," Jackson said.

According to Jackson, the funding was mobilized through sustained engagement with development partners in the United States after he highlighted the poor road and crossing conditions around Jarwajeh Town and the urgent need for support. He said the bridge was named in honor of key international partners who backed the initiative.

The project contractor said construction is expected to take about two weeks, weather permitting.

Beyond the bridge initiative, Jackson is also leading the construction of the A-Z Health Facility in Mannah Clan--an effort community members say is already expanding access to medical care for residents from neighboring districts across Bomi County.

Local leaders praised the development. Klay District Paramount Chief Faikamu Sirmukai commended Jackson for initiating multiple community projects since assuming leadership responsibilities in the district, and urged residents to support what he called a grassroots-driven agenda for progress.

Community stakeholders described the bridge as a long-awaited project, noting that crossing the Jarwajeh water has posed serious risks for years and has disrupted the movement of locally produced goods.

Residents pledged full cooperation during the construction period, while calling on national authorities and development partners to place Mannah Clan higher on Liberia's development agenda, saying the area has remained overlooked despite its growing population and economic potential.