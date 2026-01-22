Liberia: CBL Extends Financial Literacy to Maryland County

- The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has taken another step toward deepening financial inclusion by empowering community-based actors in Maryland County with practical financial education skills. Through a Training of Trainers workshop organized by its Communications Department, the CBL trained over 30 individuals from diverse sectors to serve as financial literacy ambassadors in their communities over the weekend.

The initiative is part of a nationwide effort to decentralize financial knowledge and ensure that ordinary citizens are better prepared to manage money, plan for emergencies, and practice responsible financial behavior. Participants included representatives from the security sector, civil society organizations, rural women's groups, marketers' associations, motorcyclists, the health sector, and the media--reflecting the CBL's strategy of embedding financial education across all layers of society.

According to the organizers, the training is designed to create a ripple effect, with participants returning to their communities in Harper, Pleebo, and surrounding areas to train others through radio discussions, town hall meetings, and direct community engagement. The program follows the official launch of Liberia's Financial Education and Literacy Program by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai in March 2025.

At that time, the President mandated the Central Bank of Liberia to roll out the initiative across the country's remaining counties to strengthen financial discipline and economic resilience at the grassroots level. Participants welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful, especially in helping citizens understand budgeting, savings, and responsible cash handling. They also pledged to support national policies, such as the Clean Banknote Policy, by educating the public on proper currency handling and usage.

The Central Bank of Liberia has announced that the official county-level launch of the Financial Education and Literacy Program in Maryland County will be held on January 20, 2026, at the Pleebo City Hall, where trainees will be formally recognized and issued certificates. With community members now positioned as financial literacy champions, the CBL hopes the program will contribute to long-term behavioral change and stronger financial decision-making across Maryland County.