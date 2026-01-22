Liberia: Statement of Apology Released By Center for Law & Human Rights, Inc.

What on earth did President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and his administration hope to achieve by appointing Mr. Lewis G. Brown as Permanent Representative to the United Nations? Mr. Brown is known for making immature and undisciplined behavior from his days as a student leader at the University of Liberia.

President Boakai and his government are responsible for any negative diplomatic consequences affecting Liberia and Liberians whose ultimate and prime goal is status adjustment and eventually naturalize and become citizenship of the United States of America, by and through U.S immigrant visas.

Mr. Boakai's administration misjudged the U.S.'s commitment to its interests, overlooking risks for Liberia and not considering America's power to prosecute violations of U.S. Law. While leaders like the Venezuelan President may claim sovereign immunity under international law protection, his actions clearly fall under the doctrine of universal jurisdiction. Come what may, the Liberia government overstepped in areas covered by U.S. law, without fully assessing and accounting for the legal and negative consequences that such attempts do and could have on Liberia and her citizens residing in America.

President Boakai's administration may deny diplomatic failures, but critics argue they neglected both Liberia's interests abroad and at home, prioritizing public displays over substance. Under international law, countries such as the United States have a responsibility to act when human rights violations occur, including indicting and arresting accused individuals, regardless of their status, the former President of Venezuela bears no exception to this rule when it comes to America invoking the doctrine of universal jurisdiction indicting, arresting and taking the former Venezuelan President in prison.

Due to Liberia's mismeasured decision to publicly criticize the United States over its legal actions against Venezuela's former president, the U.S. has temporarily paused immigrant and family-based visas for Liberians. Liberia's decision to join the DRC and Somalia in opposing the U.S.--as part of the A-3 Countries--was made without clearly weighing the untold impact on the Republic of Liberia and Liberians.

What is Universal jurisdiction? Under international law, universal jurisdiction is a legal principle that allows states or international organizations to assert criminal jurisdiction over an individual, regardless of where the alleged crimes were committed. This principle applies irrespective of the accused's nationality, status, residence, or any other affiliation with the prosecuting entity, organization, or state. America's action in Venezuela is backed by international law in all its content and context.

Crimes tried under universal jurisdiction are seen as offenses against everyone and too serious to ignore. This principle is tied to the idea that some international standards are Erga omnes, meaning they apply to the whole global community. Universal jurisdiction is also part of jus cogens, which means certain obligations in international law must be followed and swiftly enforced by all countries, including the United States.

International law matters affecting dignity and rights under international law are far too complex to be addressed only through superficial public displays rather than meaningful actions. As a native Liberian, I wish to publicly apologize on behalf of Liberians in America and in Liberia for our government's premature condemnation of the United States without sufficient cause.

We are deeply sorry for any offense caused by the Government of the Republic of Liberia to the United States and the great people of America!

Frederick A.B. Jayweh, B,A., LL.B, LL.M

Counsellor-At-Law & International Affairs Director

Center for Law & Human Rights, Inc.

