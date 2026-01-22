Liberia: VP Koung Engages EU Delegation to Strengthen Liberia's Business Climate

The Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Sr., convened a high-level engagement on Monday with the European Union (EU) Delegation to Liberia, members of Team Europe, and representatives of the European Chamber of Commerce, in a concerted effort to strengthen Liberia's business environment and tackle key drivers of price instability.

The meeting, hosted at the Capitol Building in Monrovia, focused on enhancing regulatory predictability, promoting fair competition, improving port and customs efficiency, and solidifying public-private sector collaboration ahead of the EU-Liberia Business Forum scheduled for February 24-25, 2026, in Brussels.

Speaking at the engagement, the Chair of the EU Delegation emphasized Europe's long-term partnership with Liberia and the African continent. She said, "The European Union and Africa are major economic partners. The EU is Africa's largest trading partner and investor, and we are here for the long haul."

She added that the purpose of the meeting was to engage Liberia on business regulatory matters and the upcoming EU-Liberia Business Forum. "We wanted to meet you in your capacity as Chair of the Taskforce on Price Stabilization to discuss the business and regulatory environment and the upcoming EU-Liberia Business Forum in Brussels," she explained.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Representatives from the European Chamber of Commerce in Liberia, comprising 26 European companies operating across sectors including agriculture, mining, automotive, healthcare, logistics, and trade, reiterated their commitment to ethical business practices, skills transfer, decent work standards, and full tax compliance.

However, they also flagged ongoing challenges that impede the business climate, citing issues such as unfair competition due to duty evasion, inefficiencies at ports, land access constraints, and high work permit costs.

Vice President Koung welcomed the candid exchange and assured stakeholders of the Government's commitment to reform. "Our objective is a fair and transparent system where rules apply equally, revenues are protected, and prices for ordinary Liberians are stabilized," he stated.

To institutionalize dialogue and monitor progress, the parties agreed to create a structured public-private engagement platform. This will begin with a joint technical meeting in early February 2026, bringing together relevant government agencies, port authorities, and private-sector stakeholders to identify bottlenecks and implement actionable reforms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Business Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Vice President Koung concluded by thanking the EU and Team Europe for their continued partnership and underscoring Liberia's openness to responsible foreign investment aligned with national development goals.

"We look forward to continued collaboration to ensure that our business environment is predictable, fair, and investor-friendly, ultimately improving livelihoods for all Liberians," he said.

The engagement reflects Liberia's strategic effort to enhance transparency, competitiveness, and regulatory certainty, key pillars of economic stability and inclusive growth under the Government's national reform agenda.