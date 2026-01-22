Liberia's Deaf Students Gain Presidential Support for Education

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has reaffirmed his Administration's unwavering commitment to inclusive education, highlighting that children with disabilities are central to Liberia's national development agenda.

During a courtesy visit to the Christian Foundation Deaf School in Gompa City, Nimba County, the President emphasized that inclusive education is not a charitable gesture, but a core pillar of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

"No child should be left behind, regardless of disability," President Boakai declared, addressing school administrators, faculty, and students. "Inclusive education is a pillar of this Government's development strategy, and we will continue to support institutions that complement our national vision."

The President praised the school for its long-standing efforts in providing education to deaf and hard-of-hearing children, stressing that faith-based and community institutions remain vital partners in broadening educational access to marginalized groups across the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Your mission aligns with our national priorities," President Boakai said. "We will work through the Ministry of Education and relevant partners to improve learning facilities, provide instructional materials, and strengthen policies that advance inclusive education nationwide."

Responding on behalf of the school, Principal Emmanuel T. Gaye welcomed the President's visit and lauded the Administration for prioritizing disability inclusion. He outlined several challenges facing the institution, including limited student feeding programs, financial constraints for staff and vocational trainers, and the urgent need for additional dormitory facilities to accommodate resident students.

"The Christian Foundation Deaf School was established on Christian principles to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the deaf community, provide quality education, instill hope, and promote the full inclusion of persons with disabilities as equal members of society," Principal Gaye explained.

Currently, the school enrolls seventy (70) students, including thirty-nine girls and thirty-one boys, with fifty-two students residing on campus. Principal Gaye also revealed ambitious plans to expand vocational and skills training programs to enhance student self-reliance. Proposed initiatives include workshops in woodworking, tyre repair, soap making, beekeeping, carpentry, home arts, and computer skills, alongside the construction of a dedicated vocational training facility.

President Boakai's visit reinforces the Administration's position that inclusive education is central to Liberia's recovery and long-term development. The ARREST Agenda, he stressed, provides the framework for ensuring that persons with disabilities are fully integrated into Liberia's educational and socio-economic transformation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Liberia Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our children, including those with disabilities, are the future of Liberia," the President concluded. "Investing in their education is investing in the strength and prosperity of our nation."