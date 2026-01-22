Liberia: Deputy Finance Minister Stresses Infrastructure As Key to Liberia's Growth

Deputy Minister for Economic Management at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Dehpue Zuo, has emphasized that infrastructure development remains central to Liberia's sustainable growth and national transformation.

Speaking at the ongoing Infrastructure Financing Conference in Ganta, Minister Zuo described infrastructure as a practical necessity that directly touches the lives of Liberians, rather than a distant policy concept.

"For Liberia, infrastructure is not merely an abstract idea," Zuo said. "It is the road a farmer in Lofa needs to take peppers and rice to market; the electricity a small business in Buchanan needs to stay open; the internet that allows a young entrepreneur in Ganta to trade across borders; and the clean water and safe healthcare facilities every community deserves."

The Deputy Minister acknowledged Liberia's post-war progress but highlighted that significant gaps remain, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

"We have made progress since the war, but the gap remains substantial," he said. "Many communities are cut off during the rainy season, homes and businesses still depend on costly generators, and too many schools and clinics lack basic facilities."

Minister Zuo underscored that under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ARREST Agenda, which focuses on Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism, infrastructure development has been placed at the forefront of national priorities.

"The President has so far allocated US$256 million in budgetary appropriations toward infrastructure and basic services as part of efforts to drive inclusive development," he said.

However, he noted that Liberia's infrastructure needs far exceed government budgets and traditional donor support. To address this, the Ministry is promoting a Public Private Partnership (PPP) policy and advancing legislation to encourage sustainable private investment.

"Our objective is to move Liberia from potential to prosperity," Zuo said, adding that the conference aims to shift discussions from identifying challenges to structuring and financing concrete solutions.

He outlined the conference's key goals as strengthening partnerships among government, the private sector, and development partners; mobilizing financing for viable infrastructure projects; and ensuring that investments deliver maximum value for Liberians.

The Deputy Minister identified four priority infrastructure areas currently receiving government attention: roads and transport, energy, digital infrastructure, and social and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Mobilizing large-scale financing, Zuo added, will require government action to strengthen macroeconomic stability, enhance debt management, improve public financial management, reform PPP and procurement frameworks, and expand innovative financing instruments such as blended finance, green bonds, diaspora bonds, and PPP-backed loans.

He further emphasized the importance of building institutional capacity to prepare, negotiate, and manage complex infrastructure contracts effectively.

The opening of the Infrastructure Financing Conference drew senior government officials, lawmakers, development partners, private sector representatives, and civil society actors, reflecting the broad national interest in addressing Liberia's infrastructure challenges and advancing inclusive economic growth.