Liberia: Dispute Erupts Over CSDF Spending in Bong County's District One

A heated dispute over the use of the County Social Development Fund (CSDF) dominated a stakeholders' engagement in Zoweinta over the weekend, after Bong County Electoral District One Representative, Prince K. Koinah, publicly accused the county administration of failing to deliver development projects despite reported disbursements.

Addressing the meeting, which was attended by County Superintendent Hawa Loleyah Norris and local authorities, the lawmaker launched a sharp indictment of the superintendent's leadership, alleging that communities in District One have seen little or no benefit from funds allocated for development initiatives.

Representative Koinah said projects earmarked for his district remain incomplete or were never started, even though, according to him, funds were released under the CSDF framework. Among the stalled initiatives he cited was the Bewee Elementary School, which he described as a clear example of unfulfilled commitments to local communities.

"The year is almost gone, and we are seeing nothing on the ground to show that funds were disbursed for development," Mr. Koinah told the gathering. "As a servant of the people, we are not happy. The people need to feel the positive impact of the county development fund in this district."

According to the lawmaker, concerns about stalled projects have been raised repeatedly with the county administration. He said stakeholders submitted proposals aimed at completing unfinished works, but no visible progress has followed those engagements.

Representative Koinah further claimed that his own review of public records, including audit-related information, suggested that substantial sums were allocated for projects in District One. He referenced funding lines for schools and community initiatives in several towns, arguing that there is little physical evidence to show that the money translated into completed projects.

"You cannot have a county development fund and cannot point to a single project that has been started and completed," he said, warning that public confidence in county leadership was steadily eroding.

The dispute has also affected cooperation between the county authority and local communities.

Representative Koinah said unresolved development concerns have begun to strain relations, with residents increasingly expressing dissatisfaction over what they see as neglect.

He linked the lack of development to an ongoing disagreement over scrap metal activities in parts of District One, including Boisein and surrounding areas. The lawmaker disclosed that he has advised communities not to cooperate with county authorities on scrap metal business until tangible development efforts are demonstrated.

"We will not cooperate with the county on the issue of scrap until they act appropriately and recognize this area as part of the county through development," Rep Koinah said. "You cannot be benefiting from resources while the people see no schools, no projects, and no improvements in their lives."

He added that no agreement would be reached on scrap metal activities until the stalled projects are completed, stressing that his position would remain firm regardless of the involvement of other national leaders.

During the meeting, Mr Koinah described the situation as a betrayal of public trust, arguing that communities were promised development that has not materialized.

He said residents had expected CSDF allocations to bring visible improvements to education and basic infrastructure across the district.

As of the time of this report, Superintendent Hawa Loleyah Norris had not publicly responded to the allegations raised at the meeting. There was no immediate comment from the county administration on the status of the projects cited or on the specific CSDF allocations mentioned by the lawmaker.

The County Social Development Fund is designed to finance community-level projects across Liberia's counties, with an emphasis on transparency and local participation.

In Bong County, the latest controversy highlights growing demands for accountability and clearer reporting on how development funds are spent.

For many residents of District One, the outcome of the dispute could determine whether cooperation with county authorities continues, as communities wait to see whether promised projects will finally be delivered.

