Gambia: Man Facing 23 Charges Urged to Produce D4.5m Title Deed for Bail

Magistrate Manneh of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court yesterday ordered Manjang Cham, an accused, to produce a title deed worth D4.5M to secure bail. The title deed should be in his name or in the name of a third person. He should also deposit his ID card to the Registrar of the court, as well as the title deed. The property must be in the Greater Banjul Area.

Manjang Cham is facing 23 counts of obtaining money by false pretence. He pleaded not guilty when the charge sheet was read to him. He rejected the charges in their entirety.

One of the charges indicated that sometime in the year 2024, in Kanifing and diverse places, in the Republic of The Gambia, by false pretence, and with intent to defraud, he obtained from one Lamin Dibba the sum of D600,000 under the pretext that he was going to secure four Canadian visas for Lamin Jobe, Saikou Jarju, Edrisa Trawally and Modou Bojang to participate in the Junkanoo Cultural Festival, which representation he knew to be false or not true at the time.

He promised to produce visas for Canada and Spain for the following as well: Yusupha Sanyang, Ba Lamin Jabbi, Abubacarr Bajo, Momodou Lamin Kemo Manneh, Mariama Kanyi, Kajally Hydara, Saffiatou Hydara, Fatoumata Manneh, Muhammed Sallah, Alagie Lamin Cham, Mustapha Jarjusey, Dembo Jatta, Talbia Jatta, Momodou Jatta, Alagie Pateh Mbaye, Binta Darboe, Mamjarra Jammeh, Mustapha Secka, Lamin Kujabi, Lamin Saho, Haddy Comma and Abdou Badjie.

The accused, Manjang Cham, allegedly obtained the total sum of D3, 696,000 from them.

Assistant Commissioner A. Manga represented the IGP. The case was adjourned to 22 Jan. 2026 for the first witness to testify.

