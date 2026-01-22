Gambia: Gtsc Buses Roll Out On 84.5 Km Hakalang Road As Nbr Opens Up

The Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC) has officially launched a new bus service along the newly completed 84.5 km Hakalang road, a long-awaited infrastructure project that promises to transform mobility and safety in the North Bank Region.

The road, once described as a nightmare for residents due to its poor condition, now opens up communities to reliable transport links, enabling easier access to Banjul and beyond.

The new service is part of President Adama Barrow's commitment to ensuring that every new road project is complemented by affordable, safe, and efficient public transport.

The launch of the Hakalang bus service, officials said, marks a significant step in bridging rural and urban communities, reducing travel difficulties, and enhancing safety on Gambian roads. It also sends a strong message of government accountability and delivery on promises made to citizens.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah, reaffirmed the government's dedication to addressing transport challenges nationwide.

"President Barrow has directed that wherever we build new roads, they must be complemented with public bus services that are efficient, reliable, and safe," Sillah stated. "Today's event is a fulfillment of that promise to the people of Hakalang."

He emphasised that the GTSC's expansion into rural areas is vital to reducing accidents and ensuring that modern infrastructure is matched with modern transport services.

Sillah also highlighted that additional buses are lined up for other regions, including Foni and the Central River Region (CRR), once ongoing road projects are complete. He noted that the government had already provided 100 buses in 2023, underscoring its commitment to nationwide coverage.

"We are not only building new roads, but also putting in place safety measures to reduce accidents. The presence of GTSC will minimize risks and ensure Gambians travel safely," he added, urging drivers to respect speed limits on the newly constructed roads.

Concluding, Minister Sillah added: With modern buses now serving the North Bank Region, residents can look forward to safer, more affordable journeys, while the government and GTSC continue to expand services across the country. "

GTSC's director of Operations, Amadou Drammeh, described the launch of the Barra service through the Hakalang Road as a milestone for the company and the communities of the North Bank Region.

"Today is an important day for GTSC and for the people of NBR, especially those living along this stretch. This service will ferry passengers from Kuntaya to Barra, easing transport challenges that have burdened residents for years," Drammeh said.

He reaffirmed GTSC's commitment to complementing government infrastructure projects with reliable transport services, recalling similar launches in Kudang and Kuntung.

"Wherever the government constructs a road, GTSC will be there. This is a testimony to our mission of serving Gambians and reducing accidents caused by unsafe, unroadworthy vehicles," he added.

The NRA Managing Director Sulyaman Sumareh Janneh, underscored the significance of good roads, stating: "As a result of the modern and standard roads provided within the area, GSTC is now able to provide buses." He added that the NRA is committed to ensuring that any road constructed in the country meets all required standards, with the aim of guaranteeing that Gambians have access to quality public services and thereby reducing road-related challenges.