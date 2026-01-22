Gambia: Over D1bn Paid Digitally Via Wave-Nfspmc Partnership

With more than one billion dalasis already been disbursed to farmers nationwide, as the 2025/2026 groundnut trade season is shaping up as one of the most successful and transparent in The Gambia's history. Beyond the unprecedented financial outlay, the season is being defined by a bold shift from cash-based transactions to full digital payments, driven by a strategic partnership between WAVE and the National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC).

For decades, the groundnut trade, the backbone of rural livelihoods was dominated by cash payments that were often slow, risky, and vulnerable to disputes. This season, however, every dalasi paid through Wave is instantly transferred, digitally recorded, and fully traceable, marking a major leap in efficiency, accountability, and farmer confidence across Seccos nationwide.

At the contract-signing ceremony that launched the partnership, Wave publicly assured farmers and NFSPMC of its readiness to handle the nationwide trade. Speaking on behalf of the company, Modou Joof, a Wave official, gave a firm commitment.

"I can assure everyone here and those that will be carrying the message afterwards, Wave is more than capable of handling the groundnut trade season, and we will deliver because we know what we are doing," he said.

Months into the season, that assurance is being reflected in smooth, uninterrupted operations across the country's buying centers.

The transition to digital payments forms part of NFSPMC's broader reform agenda aimed at modernising agricultural trade. Speaking at the signing of the agreement, NFSPMC Managing Director Muhammad Njie underscored the rationale behind the shift.

"We want to digitalize everything because it will be to the advantage of all the stakeholders involved," he said.

He reaffirmed the corporation's commitment to continuous reform, stressing that farmers remain central to the process.

"We are reforming every day, and we want the farmers to be at the heart of these reforms," MD Njie added.

The digitalisation drive has received strong backing from organised farmer leadership. Modou Njie, Secretary General of the Farmers' Union, said acceptance among farmers has been widespread.

"I think most of the farmers are happy and have accepted the digitalization drive from NFSPMC," he said.

He noted that familiarity with Wave has eased the transition.

"Almost every household has someone with a Wave account. Wave is safe and user-friendly, and it is easily comprehended by farmers," he explained.

However, he emphasised the need for sustained sensitisation.

"Wave has to continue sensitizing the farming population because sensitization will never be enough," he added.

At the operational level, Secco leaders say the digital system has reduced delays and improved coordination. Momodou Jallow Mbollet Ba, President of the Mbollet Ba Secco, described the season as problem-free.

"With this season, we are really comfortable, and we don't have any issue with Wave," he said.

From Ndugu Charren, similar praise was echoed. Amat Sarr, President of the Ndugu Charren Secco, hailed the collective effort behind the successful season.

"This season is the best in our recent history. We thank the President, the Minister for Agriculture, MD Muhammad Njie, and Wave for putting up a perfect season," he said.

Across farming communities, the impact of digital payments is being felt at household level. Ebou Njie, a farmer from Jareng in CRR North, described the convenience.

"I received my payment via Wave moments after weighing my groundnut at the Secco. I completed all my transactions from home. Wave is very good," he said.

In Niamina Pateh Sam, farmers say timely payments have eased daily pressures. Alagie Ceesay noted how digital transfers have simplified basic needs.

"Farmers are really happy this year. We receive our payments on time, and with Wave you can buy a bag of rice simply by transferring money to the shopkeeper," he said.

For many, safety has been the most significant gain. Isatou Ceesay, a farmer from the same community, highlighted the peace of mind digital payments provide.

"Before, collecting D200,000 from the Secco was stressful because keeping it safe was difficult. With Wave, your money is on your phone. If you don't tell anyone, nobody will know," she said.

With Wave now central to every transaction, NFSPMC operates with real-time, verifiable financial data, critical safeguard in a season where expenditure has surpassed one billion dalasis. The system has reduced disputes, strengthened accountability, and restored trust across the value chain.

As NFSPMC leadership continues nationwide Secco tours, a common message resonates from policymakers to farmers: the digitalisation of the groundnut trade is not just a reform, it is a national success story.

This season is about more than groundnuts.

It is about trust, reform, and putting farmers first; one secure transaction at a time.