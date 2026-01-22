Gambia: Welfare Trust Foundation Transforms Lives Across Gambia

The Welfare Trust Foundation, under the leadership of its Chief Executive Officer and President, Mr. Lamin Gibba, continues to solidify its place as one of The Gambia's leading humanitarian organisations, delivering life-changing support to vulnerable and underserved communities across the country.

With over a decade of hands-on experience in social work and community development, Mr. Gibba has steered the Foundation into becoming a national force for social progress, ensuring that at-risk populations are not left behind. Through its comprehensive humanitarian outreach programme, the Foundation has provided essential supplies and services to hundreds of beneficiaries nationwide, ranging from food items and bedding to water infrastructure and educational support.

Established in 2021 and headquartered in Brikama, West Coast Region (WCR), the Welfare Trust Foundation has consistently focused on alleviating poverty and hardship by responding directly to the needs of vulnerable groups, particularly orphans, Quranic recitation centres, physically challenged persons, and low-income households.

In January this year, the Foundation expanded its outreach to Bugeling village in Foni, where it funded the construction of a borehole, significantly improving access to potable water. In Babylon, WCR, the Foundation supported a Quranic Recitation Centre accommodating 160 students, including 30 orphans, through the donation of two bulls, 60 mattresses, 15 bags of 50kg rice, and a month's supply of cooking oil.

Further extending its impact, the Foundation donated one bull each to the village of Basori in Kombo East District and the Daihairu community in Brikama, reinforcing its commitment to equitable support across regions.

In the Central River Region (CRR), the Galenmander Quranic Recitation Centre in Bansang, which hosts 136 students including 11 orphans, received substantial assistance comprising 25 bags of rice, 12 gallons of cooking oil, 48 mattresses, and one bull. Additionally, 20 orphans and three persons with disabilities in Galenmander village benefited from cash assistance to meet their immediate needs.

In Sukurukunda, also in CRR, the Foundation donated 38 mattresses to a Quranic centre serving 75 students, including three orphans, while in Basse, Upper River Region (URR), 50 of the most underprivileged compound heads were each provided with a bag of rice.

Mr. Gibba further revealed that the Foundation also distributed 60 footballs to various communities to promote youth engagement and recreation, while eight orphans from different families received significant cash support.

The Foundation's work has been strongly backed by its benefactors, including Mehmet Akif Basalan, his wife Fatim Yasar, and Yusuf, who have all played a key role in supporting these humanitarian initiatives. They commended Mr. Gibba for his dedication and outstanding leadership, expressing appreciation for the tangible impact the Foundation continues to make in the lives of vulnerable Gambians.

As communities across the country continue to face economic and social challenges, the Welfare Trust Foundation stands out as a symbol of compassion, solidarity, and practical action demonstrating how committed leadership and collective goodwill can transform lives and uplift the nation.