Gambia: Hakalang Road Safety Drive Gains Support Across North Bank Communities

The weeklong Hakalang Road Sensitization Campaign is gaining strong community support as it moves through towns and schools along the newly constructed 84-kilometre Hakalang Road in The Gambia's North Bank Region.

Led by the National Roads Authority (NRA) under the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, in partnership with CSE, the campaign seeks to promote road safety, responsible road use, and community ownership of the fully government-funded project.

The campaign began at Barra Garage, where drivers, garage managers, and residents engaged facilitators on traffic discipline and protecting public infrastructure. Lead facilitator Ndey Seeng Bakuring stressed the importance of behavioral change.

"You are the captains of your vehicles. Discipline on the road reflects who we are as a country," she told participants.

NRA Road Engineer Ebrima Jarjusey highlighted challenges such as vandalism of road signs, urging communities to safeguard safety installations.

"These signs are part of the road. Protecting them is everyone's responsibility," he stated.

Residents welcomed the initiative, describing it as a rare effort to combine road construction with public education.

The campaign later moved to Lameng, Aljamdu, Jufureh, and Albreda Senior Secondary School, where elders and students discussed speed control, pedestrian safety, and risks around school zones. Students received reflective armbands and safety flyers to extend awareness beyond the classroom.

Vice Principal Mbayan Ndaw praised the initiative, saying sustained awareness is vital to protecting lives and public investment.

The campaign continues through other North Bank communities, culminating in a stakeholder dialogue, with a clear message: the Hakalang Road is a shared national asset that must be protected and used responsibly by all.