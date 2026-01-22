Nigeria: Trust Dialogue - APC Members Are Not Accused of Corruption - El-Rufai

Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna state, says the trend of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), "not being accused of corruption", must be chcked.

El-Rufai stated this in his speech at the 23rd Daily Trust Dialogue, which held in Abuja, on Thursday.

The Dialogue has as its theme, "Nigeria's Fourth Republic: What is Working and What is Not?"

El-Rufai said that justice, fairness and good governance must be entrenched to ensure effective governance in Nigeria.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said, "We have governance without accountability. Nigeria has built reform and accountability faster than in the substance. We conduct elections and create agencies and announce assets recoveries, but accountability by just governing remains selective. Corruption has become dangerous for some that are in opposition and negotiable for others that are sitting on the fence and want to move to the APC; and invisible for those aligned with the power. APC members are never accused of corruption.

"This is not abstract; it appears in unpaid salaries, abandoned projects, decayed infrastructure and widespread cynicism, when laws are enforced unevenly, deterrence collapses. And when deterrence collapses, trust evaporates; and this is what is happening in Nigeria."

El-Rufai argued that Nigeria must strengthen its institutions through judicial reform to ensure credible elections and truly independent electoral commission.

He added, "Finally, we must restore ethical and competent government for our politics to have meaning. Reform is not only about what must change, but it is also about what must stop."

Mr Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the president on Media and Policy Communication, Hon. Nnenna Elendu Ukeje, Chair, Foreign Affairs Committee, 7th and 8th House of Representatives, were also panelists at the event.

While former Senate President Bukola Saraki chaired the event, and Oba Rashidi Ladoja Olubadan of Ibadan, was the Special Guest of Honour.