Nigeria: Rivers Chief Judge Rejects Assembly's Request to Probe Fubara

The Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi, has declined a request by the State House of Assembly to set up a judicial panel to investigate Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, citing subsisting court orders restraining him from taking such action.

The House of Assembly had earlier passed a resolution directing the Chief Judge to constitute a seven-member panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against the governor and his deputy as part of ongoing impeachment proceedings.

Next Stay 40 42 00:00 00:00 / 00:00 10 Sec

However, in a letter dated January 20, 2026, and addressed to the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, Justice Amadi said he was legally barred from acting on the request due to existing court injunctions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He explained that his office was served with two interim court orders on January 16, 2026, following suits filed by both Governor Fubara and Deputy Governor Odu.

According to the Chief Judge, the orders expressly restrained him from considering or acting on any resolution, request or document connected to impeachment proceedings against either of the two officials.

Justice Amadi also noted that the Speaker had already challenged the court orders at the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, adding that notices of appeal were served on his office on January 19 and 20.

"By the doctrine of 'lis pendens', parties and the court have to await the outcome of the appeal," Amadi said.

He further stated that the existence of the injunctions and the pending appeal had effectively tied his hands.

"In view of the foregoing, my hand is fettered, as there are subsisting interim orders of injunction and appeal against the said orders. I am therefore legally disabled at this point from exercising my duties under Section 188(5) of the Constitution in the instant," he said.

The Chief Judge appealed to the lawmakers to recognise the legal constraints surrounding the matter.

He urged the Assembly to be "magnanimous enough to appreciate the legal position of the matter."