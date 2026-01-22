Nigeria: Why I Enrolled for Law Degree in State University - Emir Sanusi

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said his decision to enroll for a Law degree at Northwest University, Kano, is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream to study the discipline, which he described as central to building a stable and just society.

Speaking after attending lecture at the university on Thursday, the Emir explained that despite holding advanced degrees, including a PhD, he had always wanted to pursue law.

He noted that this would be his third bachelor's degree, having previously studied Economics at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and later pursued other academic programmes.

"I have always said that the classroom is my default. I am happiest when I am studying or teaching. For me, this is a great opportunity to do a subject I have always wanted to do. Law is all around us, it governs our families, our contracts, our property, succession and even how we drive on the road. It is the safeguard for a decent and stable society," he said.

Sanusi dismissed suggestions that his enrollment was linked to his past court cases, stressing that his interest in law was personal and intellectual.

"It helps a lot to understand the law, but beyond that, it is a field that holds society together. The day you don't have law and order, the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must," he said.

On why he chose the Northwest University, the Emir explained that the institution offered him admission and is owned by his state, which he felt obliged to support.

"We tend to underestimate our own teachers, but they attained the same levels of education as those abroad. If you study law, you might as well study law in Nigeria. What is the point of studying British law when you are not going to live there?" he asked.

'I am a student in the morning, emir in the afternnoon'

On how he intends to balance his royal duties with academic commitments concurrently, the emir said, "I am a student in the morning and an Emir in the afternoon. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays are for classes, while Mondays and Fridays I sit at normal hours.

"When I cannot attend physically, I join virtually. The university has been flexible enough to accommodate my schedule," he said.

Reflecting on his classroom experience, Sanusi said he was impressed by the discipline and seriousness of the students.

"I sat on wooden benches in the 1970s. Today, the seats are more comfortable, and I see young men and women determined to study. Law has always been a conservative discipline, and I have enjoyed sitting with them," he said.

The Emir urged both young and older Nigerians to embrace lifelong learning.

"Nobody is too young or too old to go to school. The more education you have, the better a citizen you become. I have been here for just three days and I have learnt a lot. We should all seek knowledge because that is what improves us as individuals and as citizens," he said.

Sanusi also used the occasion to call on governments and the private sector to invest more in education, particularly in infrastructure such as information technology, uninterrupted power supply and staff welfare.

"Our human capital is our greatest resource. Producing high-quality lawyers and professionals who will shape the future of our institutions is extremely important. For me, this is a personal quest, but also a message to society that education must be a priority," he said.