Nigeria: Chief Judge Declines Rivers Assembly's Request to Probe Fubara, Gives Reason

22 January 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Pascal Ibe

The latest development came after a state high court restrained the assembly and the chief judge from proceeding with the impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy.

The Chief Judge of Rivers State, Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi, has declined a request from the Rivers State House of Assembly to set up a seven-member panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngọzi Odu.

In a letter dated 20 January and addressed to the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, Mr Chibuzor-Amadi cited an interim injunction by a state high court as reason for his decision.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt issued an interim injunction restraining the state assembly and the chief judge from going ahead with its impeachment proceedings against Mr Fubara and Mrs Odu, a professor.

The court order came shortly after the lawmakers requested the chief judge to set up a seven-member panel to probe allegations of gross misconduct against Mr Fubara and his deputy.

Details shortly...

